Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Pete DeBoer on the process of getting involved with the national team, Beijing 2022

By Listen
Sportsnet.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Brunt on the growth of sports betting, partnerships, and advertising. Sportsnet's Stephen Brunt joins Karen Surman and Jamie Dodd to talk about the Field of Dreams Game to cultivate a national audience. He discusses Canada legalizing single-game sports betting as of August 27th and reaction to it around different leagues.

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Brunt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#Beijing#Baseball#National Team#The Field Of Dreams Game#Field Of Dreams#Canadian#Rogers Sports Media#Usa Today Sports Mlb#The Blue Jays#The White Sox#Team Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

ESPN anchor accidentally drops n-bomb instead of saying ‘dinger’

The MLB made some bad headlines after the Colorado Rockies game against the Miami Marlins on Sunday was overshadowed by what seemed to be an unfortunate incident regarding one of the fans. It appeared that he dropped the n-bomb. On Monday, reports came that he was actually screaming ‘Dinger’, the name of the Rockies mascot.
NHLLas Vegas Sun

Golden Knights’ Pete DeBoer named Team Canada assistant coach for 2022 Olympics

Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer will serve as an assistant coach for Team Canada’s men’s hockey team at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, Hockey Canada announced today. In addition, Golden Knights Director of Hockey Operations Misha Donskov was named Team Canada’s special assistant of coaching operations. DeBoer, a Dunnville, Ontario,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Yankees who won’t be back next season, playoffs or not

Regardless of if the New York Yankees make the playoffs this year, here are three players who won’t be back for the 2022 campaign. Prior to the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees looked like they were a team destined to plummet further down the AL East standings. However, after making two huge trades for Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, the Yankees are now in the thick of both the division and Wild Card races.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Pascal Siakam News

There’s been a lot of speculation about Pascal Siakam’s future in Toronto over the past year or so. Siakam, an NBA All-Star in 2020, has been the subject of several trade rumors over the past season. However, his future in Toronto is reportedly clear. According to reports, the Raptors have...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Craig Kimbrel trade looking better and better

In a July 30 trade deadline move that only poured salt in the wound as the core was diminishing before everybody’s eyes, Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel was sent to the Chicago White Sox in return for Codi Heuer and Nick Madrigal. When Kimbrel was on the North Side this...
MLBPosted by
The Independent

Astros reach settlement with family of young girl who was hit by ball

The Houston Astros have reached a settlement with the parents of a young girl who was struck by a foul ball during a 2019 game. Over two years ago, Chicago Cubs outfielder player Albert Almora Jr hit a foul ball that struck a girl who was two and a half years old at the time. The young girl suffered from a fractured skull, permanent brain damage, and ongoing seizures. She’s currently treated with anti-seizure medication.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Rintoul & Surman – Hour 1 and Hour 2: If you build it…

Rintoul & Surman – Hour 3 and Hour 4: The greatest athlete in the world. Damian Warner, Canadian gold medalist in the decathlon, joins to speak about his experience in Tokyo, and Giulio Caravatta breaks down the BC Lions victory in Calgary. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
NBAbleachernation.com

Sounds Like Zach LaVine Was Very Involved in the Bulls Free Agent Process

Franchise players always have a say, and Zach LaVine is no exception. According to the Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley, the Chicago Bulls All-Star played a major role in the Bulls wild trip through free agency that unraveled earlier this week. According to a source, the Bulls guard was in constant contact...
NHLNBC Sports

Bruce Cassidy heading to 2022 Beijing Olympics with Team Canada

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum just took home a gold medal from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Could Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy do the same at the 2022 Beijing Olympics?. Cassidy on Monday was named an assistant coach for Team Canada's 2022 Olympics squad. He'll join Vegas Golden Knights...
NBAlakers365.com

Pau Gasol Gets Heartfelt Message From Rudy Gobert After Retiring From Spanish National Team

Pau Gasol and Marc Gasol both announced their retirement from the Spanish national team after the loss to Team USA overnight at the Tokyo Olympics. While Marc is going to play for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22, Pau still has to make a decision on his basketball future. After these announcements, Frenchman Rudy Gobert took to Twitter to congratulate Pau Gasol on his incredible career playing for Spain: Pau Gasol enjoyed a 20-year career with the national team.
BaseballSportsnet.ca

Aug 13: A Berrios Blip, Ariel Helwani, Ryan Dempster

The Athletic’s Kaitlyn McGrath talks about the Blue Jays’ series split against the Angels, Bo Bichette’s injury status, and the play of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani (10:27). NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird discusses the possibility of the league expanding into Canada following the success of women’s soccer at the Olympics (37:10). The MMA Hour’s Ariel Helwani touches on the Blue Jays before addressing the star power in the UFC, and if any fighters on the roster can draw in new fans (52:15). Kris Abbott and Pat Gregoire of Coolbet Canada look back at their night of betting and make some more picks ahead of the weekend (01:28:20). MLB Network’s (and former starter and reliever) Ryan Dempster breaks down the Blue Jays' rotation and bullpen post trade deadline and talks about the emergence of Robbie Ray and Alek Manoah (01:39:45). Hockey Central’s Justin Bourne joins JD to go over what they’re most looking forward to in the upcoming Toronto Maple Leafs series “All or Nothing” (02:01:50).
MLBMLB

'Tough stretch': Manaea falters in finale loss

ARLINGTON -- Much of the A’s success this year has been built on the strength of a starting rotation that has emerged as one of baseball’s best, with Sean Manaea leading the way at the top as a co-anchor alongside Chris Bassitt. Those two have been largely responsible for why Oakland entered Sunday leading the Majors in starters’ innings pitched and third in ERA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy