Pete DeBoer on the process of getting involved with the national team, Beijing 2022

The Athletic’s Kaitlyn McGrath talks about the Blue Jays’ series split against the Angels, Bo Bichette’s injury status, and the play of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Shohei Ohtani (10:27). NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird discusses the possibility of the league expanding into Canada following the success of women’s soccer at the Olympics (37:10). The MMA Hour’s Ariel Helwani touches on the Blue Jays before addressing the star power in the UFC, and if any fighters on the roster can draw in new fans (52:15). Kris Abbott and Pat Gregoire of Coolbet Canada look back at their night of betting and make some more picks ahead of the weekend (01:28:20). MLB Network’s (and former starter and reliever) Ryan Dempster breaks down the Blue Jays' rotation and bullpen post trade deadline and talks about the emergence of Robbie Ray and Alek Manoah (01:39:45). Hockey Central’s Justin Bourne joins JD to go over what they’re most looking forward to in the upcoming Toronto Maple Leafs series “All or Nothing” (02:01:50).