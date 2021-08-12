Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Mike Tanier on Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans

Sportsnet.ca
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFB Outsider's Mike Tanier joined Mike and Jason to talk about the dysfunctional Houston Texans team, Deshaun Watson and Jordan Love stepping in for the Packers. Iain MacIntyre on Elias Pettersson's comments, upcoming Canucks season. August 12 2021. Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre joined Mike and Jason to talk about Elias Pettersson's...

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elias Pettersson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canucks#American Football#Packers#Sportsnet#Rogers Sports Media#Oel#Hockey Sverige
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Just In: NFL Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson

NFL fans were surprised to learn this week that Deshaun Watson is attending the Houston Texans‘ training camp, despite still being involved in an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation. The NFL released a statement on Tuesday afternoon to address the matter. The league reaffirmed it is still reviewing the allegations which...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

There Appears To Be 1 Clear Frontrunner For Deshaun Watson

If Deshaun Watson is traded soon, there appears to be one clear frontrunner for the Houston Texans star quarterback. Watson remains under investigation for accusations of sexual misconduct. He’s been accused by more than 20 women of improper behavior. It remains to be seen what kind of punishment – legal or from the NFL – that Watson will be facing.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts speaks on Deshaun Watson to Eagles trade rumors

With Carson Wentz traded in the offseason bu the Philadelphia Eagles to the Colts, Jalen Hurts figured to have a clear path to the starting quarterback gig. While that remains the case months later with training camp underway, some trade rumors won’t go away. Deshaun Watson’s future both with the...
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Deshaun Watson accuser goes into graphic detail about massage requests

In an interview with YouTube personality Tasha K., massage therapist Nia Lewis, one of Deshaun Watson’s 22 sexual assault accusers, went into graphic details surrounding her experiences with Texans quarterback. "The only thing that really bothered me in the first appointment was that he kept asking me to go inside...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Deshaun Watson asking price reportedly set

If you want your team to go make a trade for Deshaun Watson, just know that move is going to cost an arm and a leg. Several, actually. The asking price for the star quarterback dealing with legal troubles has apparently been set. According to a tweet from NFL insider...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous NFL GM Has Telling Admission On Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson continues to want out of Houston, though it’s unclear if the Texans will be able to deal their franchise quarterback. The former Clemson Tigers star has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. While no official charges have been filed, Watson remains under investigation by the National Football League.
NFLYardbarker

NFL reporter says ‘90% chance’ Deshaun Watson traded to Eagles

Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson has been at the center of the NFL offseason discussions, beginning with trade rumors and now his off-field legal issues. With his future in Houston all but decided, there is growing buzz about what team he will play for next. A three-time Pro Bowl selection,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson Had Blunt Message For Reporters Today

Deshaun Watson might not even take a single snap under center for the Houston Texans this season. That being said, most of the reporters in Houston are keeping a close eye on every move he makes. Every single time Watson arrives to the Texans’ facility, reporters are taking videos of...
NFLYardbarker

Texans' Trade of Deshaun Watson? Source Reveals Latest Truth on Eagles Talks

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has recently been in attendance at training camp, now nursing an apparent foot injury while all along harboring a desire to be traded out of town. But despite the undeniable interest from the Philadelphia Eagles - long a team wishing to oblige him - a national report insisting that talks are "heating up'' is, as one source put it, "jumping the gun.''
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson to Media: 'Why Y'all Always Filming Me?'

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson arrived for his team's training camp practice on Thursday with a question for assembled reporters. "Why are y'all always filming me every day?" Watson asked. "It's the same [stuff]." Watson has issued a trade request and is facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

What a Watson Trade To Eagles Would Mean To Dak's Cowboys

What a Deshaun Trade To Eagles Would Mean To Dak's Cowboys. The Dallas Cowboys have their Pro Bowl-caliber QB at training camp in Oxnard, and are "protecting him from himself,'' so sore-shouldered Dak Prescott is staying in California while the team travels to Canton for the Thursday night Hall of Fame Game preseason-opener against Pittsburgh.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

2 Deshaun Watson Accusers Detail Uncomfortable Meetings With NFL

The NFL has yet to reveals its findings in the investigation into the assault allegations against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. But a new report called into question a series of questions asked by the NFL’s investigators. On Friday, Sports Illustrated reporter Jenny Vrentas published a report detailing conversations held...
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLchatsports.com

Texans' Nick Caserio says Deshaun Watson 'fairly active' in training camp

Texans general manager Nick Caserio says there's no change on the Deshaun Watson situation as the team enters its second week of training camp. Despite wanting a trade, Watson reported to camp last week to avoid being fined $50,000 per day. During the practices, Watson has taken part in drills with the other quarterbacks, but he's also been made to serve as a stand-in defensive back for the scout team during walkthroughs.
NFLchatsports.com

Texans rumors: Deshaun Watson trade speculation remains murky

With no shortage of speculation about the Texans trading away their quarterback, Deshaun Watson, the rumor mill is proving tough to translate. It almost feels like the ramp-up to the NFL Draft for fans of the Houston Texans, who are probably checking their social media accounts and news feeds on an hourly basis to see whether or not quarterback Deshaun Watson is being traded or if he’s staying in place.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Deshaun Watson trade rumors: Talks heating up between Eagles and Texans

Trade talks between the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles concerning quarterback Deshaun Watson are reportedly heating up. The future of Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is still very much up in the air as training camps around the league are already underway. It’s still anyone’s guess where Watson will play football...

Comments / 0

Community Policy