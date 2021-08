News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Chalice Brands (CSE: CHAL) (OTCQB: CHALF), a consumer-driven cannabis company in medicinal and recreational marijuana market segments, recently appointed retail veteran Ginger Mollo as chief integration officer for the company and general manager of Fifth & Root, a nationally recognized CBD skin-care brand based in California. "Mollo brings extensive experience with her; she has held several positions in retail and company development at companies such as Limited Brands and Apple," reads a recent article. Chalice CEO and president Jeff Yapp, while speaking about the appointment, said, "We are thrilled to add Ginger, the woman who had her fingertips on Apple stores, bring us her high-achieving, goal-focused, and innovative mover and shaker expertise, with over 20 years of retail experience to Fifth & Root. We look forward to benefitting from Ginger's experience in the progressive retail space to elevate the structure and style of Fifth & Root to the next level. She brings many years of interpersonal communication, collaborative problem solving and critical thinking to the leadership team."