Norfolk City Council names new Ward 4 Councilman

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The city of Norfolk has named Andrew McCarthy as the new ward 4 councilman during a special city council meeting Thursday. McCarthy was one of three candidates who applied for the position and was voted unanimously to fill the spot vacated by Fred Wiebelhaus earlier this month. McCarthy has been involved within the Norfolk community for a number of years operating as the owner of the District Table and Tap as well as serving on the Elkhorn Valley Museum Board since 2018 and a member of Visit Norfolk area, Nebraska.