Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, NE

Norfolk City Council names new Ward 4 Councilman

By News Channel Nebraska
Sand Hills Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK, Neb. -- The city of Norfolk has named Andrew McCarthy as the new ward 4 councilman during a special city council meeting Thursday. McCarthy was one of three candidates who applied for the position and was voted unanimously to fill the spot vacated by Fred Wiebelhaus earlier this month. McCarthy has been involved within the Norfolk community for a number of years operating as the owner of the District Table and Tap as well as serving on the Elkhorn Valley Museum Board since 2018 and a member of Visit Norfolk area, Nebraska.

sandhillsexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, NE
Government
City
Norfolk, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mccarthy
Person
Fred Ward
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Norfolk City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

US reconstruction mission in Afghanistan 'marked by too many failures,' watchdog says

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) concluded that while the U.S.’s reconstruction mission in Afghanistan “yielded some success,” it was “marked by too many failures,” according to a report the watchdog released Monday. “After conducting more than 760 interviews and reviewing thousands of government documents, our lessons learned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy