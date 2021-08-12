Cancel
Aug. 18 @ 10am-12pm - SBDC Webinar: Content & Communication

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime: 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM (CDT) Registration Deadline: 8/18/21 12:00 AM (CDT) Point of Contact: Business Development Center (630) 942-2600. Program Format: Online Meeting (Live) Training Topics: Marketing/Sales, Social Media. Description:. Business Status: Pre-Venture, Startup. You have probably read more than once that “content is king”. Unfortunately, not all...

Politicshpil.org

Aug. 20 @ 9:00am - Best Hiring Practices - DuPage Workforce Innovation Board

The purpose of this workshop is to assist local businesses with today’s challenge of finding and hiring new employees. Companies of all sizes are facing a real challenge of finding and hiring the best talent available and then effectively developing and retaining them. During this workshop, members of the DuPage Workforce Innovation Board (WIB) will share their best practices and real-world case studies.
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

SBDC to host economic webinar discussion Wednesday

The Small Business Development Center will host a webinar discussion from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday on how Kern County's economy fared during the pandemic. SBDC Director Kelly Bearden and Cal State Bakersfield Associate Professor of Economics Richard Gearhart will lead the discussion. The discussion will also look at the...
TechnologyMiddletown Press

How to Increase Engagement with Medical and Scientific Posters Using Enhanced Digital Content and Design, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. As in-person scientific congresses are re-inventing themselves into virtual and hybrid experiences, researchers and publishers are adapting how they foster scientific exchange by using enhanced digital media fit for the digital age. Enhanced poster content such as graphical or video abstracts, audio, augmented reality, podcasts,...
Healthphennd.org

Remote Communications Specialist – Aug 3

Community-Campus Partnerships for Health is a nonprofit organization that promotes health equity and social justice through partnerships between communities and academic institutions. This position will support CCPH’s community engagement goals and priorities, with a specific focus on the newly-funded Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics Underserved Populations (RADx-UP), a partnership between CCPH, the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI), and the Center for Health Equity Research at UNC-Chapel Hill the RADx-UP Program aims to overcome barriers and increase uptake of COVD-19 testing among underserved and vulnerable populations across the U.S. Join our team of dedicated professionals applying their technical expertise and creativity to help impacted communities achieve health equity and social justice.
Small BusinessSaipan Tribune

Arden Sablan is the new SBDC chief

The Small Business Development Center on Saipan has a new director, Arden Sablan, who was introduced yesterday during the Saipan Chamber of Commerce’s general membership meeting at the Hyatt Regency Saipan Ballroom. Sablan later said in an interview that he assumed the director position roughly two weeks ago, after former...
Paris, TXeasttexasradio.com

Paris SBDC Webinars Offer Small Business Survival Tips

The Paris Small Business Development Center continues webinar presentations from. author, entrepreneur, and USA Today columnist Rhonda Abrams (author, entrepreneur, and USA. Today columnist) for a five-part online webinar. Widely recognized as one of the nation’s foremost experts on small business,. entrepreneurship, and business planning, Abrams has helped millions of...
WildlifeNIH Director's Blog

Aug 18 Webinar: Finding Data for your Research Organism: Plants and RNA-Seq data

Join us on August 18, 2021 at 12PM eastern time for the second webinar on finding data for your non-model research organism. In this webinar, you will learn how to use NCBI’s web resources to get data for a plant species, the black cottonwood. You will see how to find, access, and analyze gene and sequence data from Datasets and other NCBI web resources, as well as sample metadata and gene expression RNA-Seq data from SRA and the SRA Run Selector. You will also see an example that highlights how to use and analyze these data in a typical workflow set up in a Jupyter notebook that uses the NCBI next-gen aligner Magic-BLAST to get relative gene expression levels across samples.
Public Healthmsu.edu

Weekly Coronavirus Communications Update - Aug. 7

This week, the president provided additional direction on new vaccine and return to mask wearing requirements for the fall semester and more information will be shared in the coming weeks on how we all can work together to keep our campuses and communities safe. It has been a busy couple...
TheStreet

Communication And Composition: Marriott Hotels And TED Expand Partnership With New Content Designed For The Future Of Work And An Exclusive Experience For Marriott Bonvoy Members

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While the concept of remote working has been around for years, the last year and a half has fast-tracked the dynamics of the traditional work setting with the blend of work from anywhere and in-person office structures. In its fifth year of collaboration, Marriott Hotels, the signature flag of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, expands its partnership with idea engine, TED, featuring new custom content reflective of the current environment. Designed to continue inspiring innovative thinkers who always seek ways to drive their success, the new content ranges from the art of speaking - whether in a meeting room or in a virtual room - to design tips on how to transform one's personal space into a creative hub. As part of the collaboration, Marriott Bonvoy members will also have the chance to access an exclusive experience with TED's Director of Speaker Coaching through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform.
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

Solano SBDC schedules new training webinars to support local businesses

FAIRFIELD — The Solano Small Business Development Center has several virtual training seminars available this month to county residents. Leadership Skills and Effective Decision-Making is the course from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday. A session on Social Media for Beginners is available from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. This is...
Fairview Heights, ILsiue.edu

Sweet Cravings Passionately Perseveres, Gains Support from SBDC at SIUE

Gourmet popcorn, delicious ice cream and a plethora of Italian ice flavors are available at Sweet Cravings, an old-fashioned, small town shop in Fairview Heights. Owner Vickie Fair has worked with the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Director Jo Ann Di Maggio May since March 2019 to achieve her business goals.
Troy, ALtroy.edu

SBDC director builds abilities to enhance small businesses in the region

Troy University Small Business Development Center Director Juliana Bolivar has completed week one of the Intensive Economic Development Training Course. Presented by the Government and Economic Development Institute at Auburn University, the course introduces participants to all phases of economic development. The first week provides an intensive overview of general economic development concepts and principals, and the second week, scheduled for September, focuses on important issues and resources in Alabama.
Collegesphennd.org

Free Webinar: The Key Steps to Successful College Readiness – Aug 18

Join us for an informative webinar with Dr. Stephen Jones, a long time PHENND Update reader. Dr. Jones will provide key strategies that support college bound students to succeed. This webinar includes tips and effective strategies that can set young people up for success for their first semester of college...
Pierce County, WAThe Suburban Times

PPP Loan Forgiveness topic of Aug. 20 webinar

A press release from Pierce County. Webinars will cover the new Coronavirus relief bill updates to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness application and related instructions. Representatives from the SBA and the Washington State Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will provide updates on the new PPP loan and loan...
Technologycryptocoingossip.com

The Virtual MarTech Summit: Digital Experience

Welcome to The Virtual MarTech Summit where the best minds in modern marketing technology converge. You’ll hear from leaders working in a cross-section of industries whose stories illustrate unique company pain points, breakthroughs, and triumphs. As digital adoption and innovation continue to shift consumer behavior, crafting impactful digital experiences is...
Georgia Stategeorgiasbdc.org

CAREER POSTING: Area Director, UGA SBDC at Georgia State

A Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Area Director/Business Consultant is a public service faculty position reporting to the District Director. The persons in this position are responsible for delivering programs to individuals, businesses, communities, and organizations, in their assigned geographic territory. This charge requires a broad base of business knowledge, excellent analytical skills, and the ability to effectively manage multiple projects simultaneously. These duties require the integration of business theory and practice necessitating professional development activities. The Area Director must also lead and manage the performance and daily operations of the office and its employees assigned. Multicounty and occasional statewide travel is required.

