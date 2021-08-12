Body Found In Isanti County Believed To Be Missing Woman

(Isanti, MN) — The search for Amanda Jo Vangrinsven may be over. Police in Isanti say they’ve found a body on a property there that may be the missing 32-year-old woman. Vangrinsven has been missing since last week when she left the local VFW. Authorities say they found the body at the home of a man who witnesses say offered to give Vangrinsven a ride home. Investigators say there are signs of a suspicious death, but they are not specifically saying anything about foul play. We could get more information in the case later today.