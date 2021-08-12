Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Holladay, UT

Public Works Road Maintenance Project

cityofholladay.com
 5 days ago

Salt Lake County Public Works Road Maintenance Project in. WHO: Salt Lake County Public Works and the City of Holladay. WHAT: During the coming week, an asphalt slurry will be applied to certain streets. This very economical surface treatment prolongs the life of the asphalt by stopping erosion from water and oxidation from the sun. The day before a street is scheduled to be closed, residents will be given notice and information explaining the process, weather permitting. Please watch for fliers placed on front doors for exact location and time.

cityofholladay.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Local
Utah Government
City
Holladay, UT
Utah State
Utah Traffic
Holladay, UT
Government
Salt Lake County, UT
Government
Salt Lake County, UT
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Erosion#Slurry Seal Asphalt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

US reconstruction mission in Afghanistan 'marked by too many failures,' watchdog says

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) concluded that while the U.S.’s reconstruction mission in Afghanistan “yielded some success,” it was “marked by too many failures,” according to a report the watchdog released Monday. “After conducting more than 760 interviews and reviewing thousands of government documents, our lessons learned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy