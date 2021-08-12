Salt Lake County Public Works Road Maintenance Project in. WHO: Salt Lake County Public Works and the City of Holladay. WHAT: During the coming week, an asphalt slurry will be applied to certain streets. This very economical surface treatment prolongs the life of the asphalt by stopping erosion from water and oxidation from the sun. The day before a street is scheduled to be closed, residents will be given notice and information explaining the process, weather permitting. Please watch for fliers placed on front doors for exact location and time.