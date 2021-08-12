Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Weigh-in Video: PFL Playoffs Opener

Sherdog
 5 days ago

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Watch the ceremonial PFL 2021 7 weigh-ins at 5 p.m. ET.

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfl#Espn#Ufc#Combat#Pfl Playoffs Opener#Espn#Ufc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportschatsports.com

Kayla Harrison headlining second PFL playoff event

With an entire division basically built around her, Kayla Harrison (10-0) continues to maximize her potential and sharpen her skills to remain undefeated. Still in the hunt for another PFL tournament championship, her next challenge is ahead as it was announced that she’ll be facing Genah Fabian (4-1). Harrison swept...
Combat SportsMMA Fighting

PFL Playoff card on Aug. 13 loses Joao Zeferino, two-time champ Natan Schulte

The upcoming PFL playoff card scheduled for Aug. 13 has been forced to make several changes including a welterweight contende vying for the $1 million prize. Joao Zeferino, who was ranked No. 1 after the PFL regular season, has suffered an injury and is out of his upcoming fight against Magomed Magomedkerimov. Magomedkerimov will now face Sadibou Sy, who steps into the playoffs after going 1-0 with one no-contest during the PFL regular season.
UFCBloody Elbow

Live now! UFC 265 weigh-in video stream

UFC 265 will give us a new heavyweight champion, sorta. In an interim match-up that appears to be formed out of spite Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane will do battle for the prize, with champion Francis Ngannou (who wants to fight Jon Jones) waiting in the wings. The co-main for...
Combat SportsPosted by
TheStreet

Professional Fighters League Unveils $100k Perfect Bracket Challenge For PFL MMA Playoffs Presented By CarParts.com

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing sports league, today launched the PFL $100,000 Perfect Bracket Challenge, presented by CarParts.com. (PRTS) - Get Report, ahead of the upcoming 2021 Playoffs. The free-to-play competition challenges fans across the country to predict the winner of each semifinal and championship bout on an interactive web app available at PFLMMA.com, with every event aired live and in primetime across ESPN networks and streaming platforms.
UFCSherdog

PFL 7 2021 Virtual Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Professional Fighters League hosts a pre-fight press conference for PFL 2021 7. Wednesday's festivities start at...
Combat SportsPosted by
FanSided

PFL Playoffs: Sadibou Sy is the fighter to watch

Sadibou Sy is the fighter to watch as the 2021 PFL welterweight playoffs get underway. The PFL welterweight playoff bracket was shaken up recently after it was revealed that the top seed, Joao Zeferino suffered an undisclosed injury leading up to his fight against Magomed Magomedkerimov in the semifinals. Now,...
Combat SportsSherdog

Stand and Deliver: Around the World Edition

In some ways, a win is a win and a loss is a loss. But while it is true that every fight matters, some feel more important, for any number of reasons. In some cases, the elevated stakes are easy to define. Picture the fighter on a losing streak who knows he or she is likely fighting for their job; or conversely, any matchup on Dana White's Contender Series, where two hopefuls know that the brass ring is within their reach if they can win impressively. In other cases, a fight feels especially important for reasons that are harder to quantify, but no less real. Whether it’s the symbolic heft of being a pioneer in MMA from one’s country, or the simple added spice of two fighters who really hate each other’s guts, that fight means just a little more.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 265 early weigh-in video, live results

We’re just over 24 hours away from the UFC 265: “Lewis vs. Gane” pay-per-view (PPV) event, which pops off tomorrow night (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, headlined by the interim heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane, who battle for the substitute strap in the absence of Francis Ngannou.
Combat SportsPosted by
FanSided

PFL Playoffs: Ray Cooper III vs. Rory MacDonald fight card, start time, channel guide

PFL Playoffs: Ray Cooper III vs. Rory MacDonald fight card, start time, channel guide. After arguably the most entertaining season in promotion history, the PFL playoffs returns for the third time. With the opportunity to win $1 million, you can be ensured everyone will be ready to do whatever it takes to win. Four fighters from each weight division remain, but only one can come out victorious.
Combat SportsSherdog

Ray Cooper III Dominates Rory MacDonald, PFL 2021 Playoffs Sets Two Finals

Two 2021 Professional Fighters League finals are now set after tonight's PFL 7 event. The main event saw PFL's prized signee Rory MacDonald go up against promotional mainstay and 2019 welterweight division winner Ray Cooper III. With a spot in the finals on the line, MacDonald (22-8-1) came out looking to grapple. However, it was Cooper III (23-7-1) that wound up taking down "Red King" and locking in an arm-triangle choke before the round expired. The second and third round was more of the same as MacDonald had nothing for Cooper III's wrestling. All three judges scored the fight 30-27 for Cooper III.
Combat SportsSherdog

Brendan Loughnane vs. Movlid Khaybulaev Tops PFL Playoff Lineup on Aug. 27

The Professional Fighters League playoff event on Aug. 27 has been finalized with a lineup featuring featherweight and light heavyweight semifinals. The card is headlined by a 145-pound semifinal pitting top-seeded Brendan Loughnane against No. 4 Movlid Khaybulaev, while No. 2 Chris Wade meets third-seeded Bubba Jenkins in the other half of the featherweight bracket.
UFCSherdog

The Rise of Clay Collard

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Professional Fighters League standout lightweight Clay Collard will take on Raush Manfio Friday at PFL 2021 7.
Combat SportsSherdog

5 Things You Might Not Know About Clay Collard

Clay Collard can probably smell the money being dangled in front of him. The resurgent 28-year-old will face Raush Manfio in the 2021 Professional Fighters League lightweight semifinals, their three-round battle serving as a PFL 7 co-feature on Friday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Collard enters the cage with the wind of a four-fight winning streak in his sails. He last appeared at PFL 4, where he eked out a split decision against an overweight Joilton Lutterbach on June 10. The stakes are now much higher: A win over American Top Team’s Manfio would advance Collard to the 155-pound final to compete for a life-changing $1 million payday.
Combat SportsSherdog

By The Numbers: Gegard Mousasi vs. John Salter

Degree of difficulty has never been higher for John Salter. The Gym-O representative will challenge reigning Bellator MMA middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi for his 185-pound title in the Bellator 264 headliner on Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Salter enters the cage on the heels of a three-fight winning streak. He last appeared at Bellator 244, where he submitted Andrew Kapel with a third-round arm-triangle choke on Aug. 21. Mousasi, meanwhile, has rattled off 10 victories across his past 11 outings. He last fought on Oct. 29, when he retained his championship with a unanimous decision over Douglas Lima in the Bellator 250 main event.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Bellator 264: Mousasi vs. Salter weigh-in results and video

The athletes competing on Friday’s UFC 264 fight card officially weighed in on Thursday. Middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi puts his title on the line in the main event at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. against top ranked contender John Salter. Bellator 264: Mousasi vs. Salter will be broadcast tomorrow,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy