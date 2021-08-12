Cineworld eyes U.S. meme-stock blockbuster

People walk past a Cineworld in Leicester Square in London, Britain, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cineworld (CINE.L) Chief Executive Mooky Greidinger is eyeing the meme-stock bandwagon. The world’s second-largest purveyor of popcorn said on Thursday it’s considering listing in the United States, or floating its Regal arm there read more . Cineworld made over 70% of its revenue stateside in the six months to June, and American stocks are more widely traded. Then there’s rival AMC Entertainment (AMC.N), whose shares have risen 15-fold this year as retail punters piled in.

Cineworld has reasons to keep its options open: the company owes $7.6 billion, roughly 16 times this year’s forecast EBITDA, and may need more capital if Covid-19 variants close cinemas again. Greidinger could pocket a 33 million pound bonus if his company’s stock price trebles to 190 pence. AMC’s market capitalisation is 13 times Cineworld’s $1.2 billion, even though analysts only expect it to generate 20% more revenue next year, according to Refinitiv. Greidinger could use some of that sparkle. (By Neil Unmack)

