Cineworld eyes U.S. meme-stock blockbuster

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
People walk past a Cineworld in Leicester Square in London, Britain, October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cineworld (CINE.L) Chief Executive Mooky Greidinger is eyeing the meme-stock bandwagon. The world’s second-largest purveyor of popcorn said on Thursday it’s considering listing in the United States, or floating its Regal arm there read more . Cineworld made over 70% of its revenue stateside in the six months to June, and American stocks are more widely traded. Then there’s rival AMC Entertainment (AMC.N), whose shares have risen 15-fold this year as retail punters piled in.

Cineworld has reasons to keep its options open: the company owes $7.6 billion, roughly 16 times this year’s forecast EBITDA, and may need more capital if Covid-19 variants close cinemas again. Greidinger could pocket a 33 million pound bonus if his company’s stock price trebles to 190 pence. AMC’s market capitalisation is 13 times Cineworld’s $1.2 billion, even though analysts only expect it to generate 20% more revenue next year, according to Refinitiv. Greidinger could use some of that sparkle. (By Neil Unmack)

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

