GVL STARTS Names First Class of Next High-Impact Ventures

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGVL STARTS has named its first class of aspiring entrepreneurs. The new program at Furman University’s Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship is a partnership with the City of Greenville, Greenville Local Development Corporation (GLDC), and the South Carolina Department of Commerce. It is designed to help local innovators move from idea to action by connecting them with a community of like-minded entrepreneurs and teaching them the skills they need to fund and grow their ventures.

