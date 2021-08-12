Cancel
Mental Health

No adverse cognitive effects of ketamine or esketamine for treatment-resistant depression

August 12, 2021 – Used for the treatment of depression that does not respond to standard antidepressant medications, the anesthesia drug ketamine – and the related drug esketamine, recently approved for depression treatment – has no important adverse effects on memory, attention, or other cognitive processes, concludes a systematic review of medical research in the September/October issue of Harvard Review of Psychiatry. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.

HealthIFLScience

Ketamine Immediately Halts Depression By Inhibiting Glutamate Release, Study Finds

Previously used as a horse tranquilizer and party drug, ketamine has reinvented itself over the past few years as a treatment for depression. Impressively, the drug has been shown to alleviate depressive symptoms in as little as 24 hours, which represents a major improvement on traditional medications like selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), which can take weeks or months to produce an effect. According to a new study in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, ketamine’s ability to provide such rapid relief may hinge on its capacity to inhibit a particular neurotransmitter called glutamate.
Mental Healthearth.com

Social support can protect your brain health

Having a friend who is a good listener can be beneficial to your brain health, according to a new study. The experts report that social support helps to prevent cognitive decline despite brain aging, and even despite disease-related changes in the brain. The researchers found that simply having someone available...
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

Widespread Pain Linked to Increased Risk of Dementia and Stroke

Findings independent of age, sex, general health and lifestyle. Widespread pain is linked to a heightened risk of all types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, and stroke, finds research published online in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine. And this association is independent of potentially influential factors, such as...
Fitnessscitechdaily.com

Acupuncture Improves Symptoms of Chronic Prostatitis/CPPS Compared to Sham Treatment

A multicenter randomized trial showed that 20 sessions of acupuncture over 8 weeks resulted in greater improvement in symptoms of moderate to severe chronic prostatitis/chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CP/CPPS) compared with sham therapy. Treatment effects endured over 24 weeks follow up. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Mental HealthMedagadget.com

Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market | 2021 Growth, Size, Share and Trends Analysis Research Report 2027

The global anxiety disorders and depression treatment market size is projected to reach USD 13.03 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period. Deterioration of mental health amid the COVID-19 pandemic will prove beneficial for this market, postulates Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Anxiety Disorders and Depression Treatment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class (Antidepressants, Anxiolytics, Anticonvulsants, Noradrenergic Agents, and Atypical Antipsychotics), By Indication (Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Phobia, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.
Mental Healthprimewomen.com

How Ketamine Therapy May Cure Your Depression

What was once used exclusively as an anesthetic is now a drug being used to treat depression. What drug are we talking about?. Many recent studies have been done on this drug to determine whether its benefits extend beyond just an anesthetic. Though it is certainly hot on the party scene as one of the favorite recreational drugs, ketamine has potentially positive legal uses as well, the biggest of which is to aid with depression.
ScienceEurekAlert

In transplant recipients, COVID-19 vaccines reduce infection and mortality risks

August 12, 2021 – Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 substantially lowers the risks of "breakthrough" infections and death due to COVID-19 in adult organ transplant recipients, according to a pair of research letters in Transplantation, the official Journal of The Transplantation Society and the International Liver Transplantation Society. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer.
ScienceScience Now

Ketamine Confusion

The ketamine story is an excellent example of why CNS drug discovery is. . .well, how would the HR department put it? Well-stocked with personal growth opportunities? Full of areas in which to innovate? Those of us in the lab-research end of things consider it an extraordinary maze of conflicting clues which we currently can only explore with the lights off while hopping around on one foot. So yeah, personal growth opportunities abound.
HealthGenetic Engineering News

Endocannabinoid Release Calms Epileptic Seizures but Also Leads to Adverse After-Effects

Studies in live mice by Stanford University School of Medicine investigators have shown how epileptic seizures trigger the rapid synthesis and release of an endocannabinoid compound, 2-arachidonoylglycerol, or 2-AG, which is mimicked by marijuana’s most psychoactive component. But while the seizure-triggered release of 2-AG in the brain has the beneficial effect of damping down seizure intensity, the rapid breakdown of 2-AG into a molecule that is a building block for inflammatory prostaglandins effectively trips off a cascade of biochemical reactions culminating in blood-vessel constriction in the brain and, in turn, the disorientation and amnesia that typically follow an epileptic seizure. The researchers suggest that their discoveries could guide the development of drugs that both curb the strength of a seizure, but also dampen these after-effects.
Beauty & FashionMedscape News

Androgenetic Alopecia Has an Adverse Effect on Emotions, Quality of Life

Androgenetic alopecia significantly impairs patients' overall quality of life and emotional health, but does not have a notable impact on the incidence of depression, according a systematic review and meta-analysis of 41 studies. "Hair loss affects self-image, causes trichodynia, and plays a role in emotions and social activity, which may...
HealthNewswise

New Findings on How Ketamine Prevents Depression

The discovery that the anaesthetic ketamine can help people with severe depression has raised hopes of finding new treatment options for the disease. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have now identified novel mechanistic insights how the drug exerts its antidepressant effect. The findings have been published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry.
Mental HealthPsychiatric Times

Advances in Digital Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for the Treatment of Insomnia

Close to a third of adults in Western countries report trouble with sleep. Digital cognitive behavioral therapy may be a treatment solution... According to some estimates, close to one-third of adults in Western countries regularly experience difficulties with sleep. Additionally, approximately 10% of adults meet DSM-5 diagnostic criteria for insomnia disorder, which is characterized by difficulties falling or staying asleep at least 3 days per week for at least 3 months, along with impairment in daytime functioning or well-being.1 Beyond sleep difficulties and associated daytime complaints, individuals with insomnia are at increased risk of developing mental disorders (eg, depression, anxiety, substance use disorders) and physical health conditions (eg, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and hypertension).2-4 It is not surprising, then, that the burden of insomnia is significant and individuals with insomnia report a lower quality of life than their healthy-sleeping counterparts.5.
Medical ScienceKSLTV

Intermountain Researchers Discover Safe, Effective COVID-19 Treatment

MURRAY, Utah — As COVID-19 surges again across the country, researchers at Intermountain Healthcare have discovered a treatment that reduces severe illness and hospitalization. Since December, they’ve been successfully treating high-risk patients with monoclonal antibodies. Intermountain doctors discovered that treating those patients with monoclonal antibodies reduced severe illness and hospitalizations...
Mental Healthbelmarrahealth.com

Physical Activity Has a Two-Fold Effect on Those with Depression

For those with depression, physical activity can not only lighten their mood but also give the brain the jolt it needs for daily learning processes. The dual beneficial effect of physical activity was confirmed by a study at the University Clinic for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB). This...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Angiotensin Receptor Blockers Equally Effective as ACE Inhibitors For Treating Hypertension, May Result in Fewer Adverse Events

Angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) and angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are equally effective in the treatment of hypertension, but ARBs may be less likely to result in adverse events (AEs), according to a study published in Hypertension. ACE inhibitors are currently prescribed more commonly than ARBs as a first-time blood pressure control medicine despite this difference in AEs, the study authors noted.

