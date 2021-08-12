No adverse cognitive effects of ketamine or esketamine for treatment-resistant depression

Studies in live mice by Stanford University School of Medicine investigators have shown how epileptic seizures trigger the rapid synthesis and release of an endocannabinoid compound, 2-arachidonoylglycerol, or 2-AG, which is mimicked by marijuana’s most psychoactive component. But while the seizure-triggered release of 2-AG in the brain has the beneficial effect of damping down seizure intensity, the rapid breakdown of 2-AG into a molecule that is a building block for inflammatory prostaglandins effectively trips off a cascade of biochemical reactions culminating in blood-vessel constriction in the brain and, in turn, the disorientation and amnesia that typically follow an epileptic seizure. The researchers suggest that their discoveries could guide the development of drugs that both curb the strength of a seizure, but also dampen these after-effects.