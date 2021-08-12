Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Black hole size revealed by its eating pattern

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The feeding patterns of black holes offer insight into their size, researchers report. A new study revealed that the flickering in the brightness observed in actively feeding supermassive black holes is related to their mass. Supermassive black holes are millions to billions of times more massive than...

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Holes#Observational Study#News Bureau#Smbh#The Flatiron Institute#Imbh#Legacy Survey Of Space#Time#Lsst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Science
Related
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

The Odds of This Dangerous Asteroid Hitting Earth Just Went Up

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. The odds that one of the most hazardous known asteroids might collide with Earth in the coming centuries just went up, though they are still extremely low. There is now a 0.057 percent chance of an impact before 2300, according to a new study that was discussed in a NASA teleconference on Wednesday.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...
SciencePosted by
Salon

The ocean is about to flip a switch that could permanently disrupt life on Earth: study

A massive Atlantic Ocean current system, which affects climate, sea levels and weather systems around the world, may be about to be fatally disrupted. A new report in the journal Nature Climate Change describes how a series of Atlantic Ocean currents have reached "an almost complete loss of stability over the last century" as the planet continues to warm. The report, authored by Dr. Niklas Boers, specifically analyzes data on ocean temperature and salinity to demonstrate that their circulation has weakened over the past few decades. If current trends continue unabated, they may slow to a dangerous level or even shut down entirely.
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Physicists at CERN Just Discovered a Brand New Particle

In quantum physics, one breakthrough can quickly lead to several more. This could happen in the wake of a brand new particle recently discovered by a group of scientists with the Large Hadron Collider (LHCb), called Tcc+ and dubbed a tetraquark, according to a recent presentation at the European Physical Society Conference on High Energy Physics (EPS-HEP). The new particle is an exotic hadron comprised of two quarks and two antiquarks.
AstronomyPopular Mechanics

A Particle Just Did Something That Changed the Nature of Reality

Scientists have observed the extraordinarily tiny oscillations of a charm meson, a type of subatomic particle that contains both a quark and an antiquark. This oscillation proves that charm meson particles can alternate between states of matter and antimatter. To measure the tiny interaction, scientists had to scale down their...
AstronomyScientific American

Massive Machines Are Bringing Giant Exoplanets Down to Earth

About 25 years ago astronomers kicked off what would come to be called the “exoplanet revolution” with the discovery of the first alien world orbiting another sunlike star. As the pace of discovery quickened and new data came pouring in, it became clear that the cosmos is awash in planets—big planets, small planets, planets broiled by their stars or frozen in the outskirts of their systems and, overwhelmingly, planets that in size and orbit are unlike anything we have in the solar system. In the span of just a quarter-century, humankind went from knowing essentially no worlds beyond our solar system to having thousands in our catalogs. Yet even with all this progress, we still remain in the dark about the true nature of most of these worlds—and their possibilities for life. Absent some breakthrough in physics that allows practical interstellar travel, it appears unlikely we will ever visit any exoplanet, let alone several, so definitive answers to our fundamental questions about them have long seemed beyond our reach.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Astronomers Spot Unusual, Enormous Rings Around a Black Hole

Astronomers spotted an unusual set of rings in X-rays around a black hole with a companion star. These rings are created by light echoes, a phenomenon similar to echoes on Earth from sound waves bouncing off hard surfaces. NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory were used to...
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Hidden Magnetic Patterns Inside Meteorites Reveal Secrets of The Early Solar System

The Solar System is positively lousy with magnetic fields. They drape around (most of) the planets and their moons, which interact with the system-wide magnetic field swirling out from the Sun. Although invisible to the naked eye, these magnetic fields leave their marks behind. Earth's crust is riddled with magnetic materials, for example, that retain a paleomagnetic record of the planet's changing magnetic field. And meteorites, when we are lucky enough to find them, can tell us about the magnetic field in the environment they formed in, billions of years ago. Most of the meteorites we study in this manner are from...
AstronomyPosted by
Interesting Engineering

This Is How Big the Largest Black Holes Are

Black holes are among the most mysterious objects in the Universe. The remnants of massive stars, black holes have reached the end of their life cycles and collapsed into a region of spacetime that is incredibly dense. The gravitational force is so strong that nothing — not even light — can escape their surface, and the laws of time and space become warped.
AstronomyCosmos

Radioactive elements in the early solar system

An international team of scientists have found new clues about the development of our solar system, after examining radioactive elements in another star-forming region of the galaxy. The study, which used observations of the Ophiuchus star-forming complex, has allowed the astronomers to conclude that nearby supernovas are the most likely source of these elements in our solar system.
AstronomyMIT Technology Review

Saturn’s insides are sloshing around

With its massive rings stretching out 175,000 miles in diameter, Saturn is a one-of-a-kind planet in the solar system. Turns out its insides are pretty unique as well. A new study published in Nature Astronomy on Monday suggests the sixth planet from the sun has a “fuzzy” core that jiggles around.
AstronomyMaui News

Comet discovered by Haleakala telescope may be visible in spring

A new comet that was discovered this summer by the University of Hawaii’s Pan-STARRS1 telescope atop Haleakala may become bright enough for spectators to see as it nears Earth. The comet’s name is C/2021 O3 (PANSTARRS) and is about four times as far from the Earth as the sun. It...
AstronomyUniverse Today

Did the Moon Ever Have a Magnetosphere?

In a few years, NASA will be sending astronauts to the Moon for the first time since the Apollo Era (1969-1972). As part of the Artemis Program, the long-term goal is to create the necessary infrastructure for a “sustained program of lunar exploration.” The opportunities this will present for lunar research are profound and will likely result in new discoveries about the formation and evolution of the Moon.
AstronomyPosted by
CNN

Ghostly rings found around a black hole

(CNN) — Black holes are one the universe's ultimate mysteries, hard to even imagine. But thanks to a recently released NASA image, we can visualize one a little bit better now. Ghostly glowing rings were captured around a black hole by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory....

Comments / 0

Community Policy