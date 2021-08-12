Remember: A personal dosimeter is waiting in your first aid kit!

The Henryk Niewodniczanski Institute of Nuclear Physics Polish Academy of Sciences. When proper precautions are taken, radioactive substances are extremely safe to use. But what if they leak into the environment in an uncontrolled manner? Then it becomes crucial to find out the dose of radiation people may have absorbed. Unfortunately, the average person does not possess a radiation dosimeter. The Institute of Nuclear Physics PAS has a new solution to this problem – and it can be found in your first aid kit.