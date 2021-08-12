Cancel
For psoriasis, targeting skin protein may help control inflammation

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

Results from a Michigan Medicine study reveal that targeting a protein found in the skin may reduce the severity of psoriasis. Interferons play a major role in activating the body’s response to viral threats, but they have also been detected in the lesions of many psoriasis patients at abnormal levels. Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease that causes overproduction of skin cells and impacts nearly 30 million people in the world.

www.eurekalert.org

