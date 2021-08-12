For psoriasis, targeting skin protein may help control inflammation

For some people, it’s diet. For others, it’s alcohol or a medication side effect. For me, it’s stress. That is my No. 1 psoriasis trigger. When I first had symptoms of psoriasis 15 years ago, I knew right away what the plaques were. My 7-year-old son was already dealing with this chronic disease, so getting in to see a dermatologist and receiving a true diagnosis was easy for me. What wasn’t easy was learning how to control my flares.