Tree falls during dry season in São Paulo City are due to poor management, study suggests

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

Fundação de Amparo à Pesquisa do Estado de São Paulo. Trees fall every day in São Paulo, Brazil, the largest and most populous city in Latin America, but most tree falls occur in the rainy season owing mainly to the effects of temperature, strong winds and heavy rain. When trees fall in the dry season, the main direct cause is not weather but a lack of management and adequate conditions for the survival of street vegetation.

www.eurekalert.org

