Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

After historic Hurricanes Eta and Iota, NASA helps prep Central America for disasters to come

EurekAlert
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after Category 4 Hurricane Iota began to drench Central America on Nov. 16, 2020, Claudia Herrera watched from a helicopter as ruinous flood water inundated entire neighborhoods of La Lima, in Honduras’ Valley of Sula. In just three days, the catastrophic rainfall of Iota had flooded Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in La Lima, as well as schools, healthcare centers, and other critical infrastructure in a region that serves as the country’s main economic engine.

www.eurekalert.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iota#Un#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane#Extreme Weather#Cepredenac#Eta#Honduran#Central American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Nations
Related
Prescott, AZknau.org

Prescott Scientists Study Inner Workings Of Thunderstorms

An above-average monsoon season has brought unpredictable storms and flash floods to parts of Northern Arizona. It’s difficult to forecast exactly when and where these storms will occur, but scientists at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University want to change that. They’re launching fleets of drones and weather balloons into newly forming storms in the Black Hills between Prescott and Sedona. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny spoke with earth scientist Ronny Schroeder about what he hopes to learn.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Unveils New Interactive Website Ahead of Landsat 9 Launch

Landsat 9, a joint NASA and U.S. Geological Survey satellite mission, is scheduled to launch Thursday, Sept. 16, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. To help the media and public learn more about the project and its near 50-year history, NASA has launched a new interactive website:. Members of...
EnvironmentBoston Globe

Tropical Depression Grace threatens Haiti as it churns across Caribbean

Tropical Depression Grace was expected to dump enough heavy rain over Haiti on Monday and early Tuesday to cause the potential for mudslides and flooding, just days after the country was struck by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake, the National Hurricane Center said. Several inches of rain could complicate search-and-rescue efforts after...
EnvironmentMiami Herald

Haiti has a history of earthquakes and hurricanes. A look back at a decade of disaster

Haiti was hit by a powerful earthquake Saturday and is forecast to get doused by Tropical Storm Grace’s heavy rains in the next few days. The disasters come just days after it saw heavy rain from Fred, a tropical storm that weakened into a tropical depression while moving over Hispaniola. The country is also still reeling from last month’s assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Alaska earthquake: 7.0-magnitude tremor hits US northwest coast

An earthquake of 7.0 magnitude struck off the Alaska peninsula in the early hours of Saturday.The Alaskan earthquake struck at a depth of 10km, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, which initially reported the tremor.Shaking was felt in Chignik, Cold Bay, Kodiak, and Bethel just before 4am local time.No tsunami alert was issued, according to the US Tsunami Warning System.Just two weeks ago on 28 July, an 8.2 earthquake shook the southwest coast of the Alaska, triggering tsunami warnings. No large waves were reported.It was the largest earthquake to hit the US in more than 50 years, but due...
Environmentweatherboy.com

National Tsunami Warning Center Issues Bulletin for U.S. East Coast, Caribbean

The National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska has issued a bulletin for the U.S. East Coast, the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, eastern Canada, and the Caribbean including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the wake of a massive earthquake that struck deep under the Atlantic Ocean today. “Earthquakes of this size are known to generate tsunamis dangerous to shorelines near the source,” the Tsunami Warning Center wrote in a bulletin. Fortunately, they add, “There is no tsunami danger for the U.S. east coast, the Gulf of Mexico states, or the eastern coast of Canada.” An additional bulletin released by the Tsunami Warning Center also gave the all-clear to all Caribbean interests.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Back-to-back tropical storms Fred and Grace barrel towards Florida coast

Two back-to-back tropical storms are expected to hit Florida in the coming days as the state braces amid an already busy Atlantic hurricane season.Tropical storm Fred is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida on Saturday. Fred became the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season late on Tuesday as it moved past the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.For the sixth year, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects that hurricane season will be far more active than normal.A second, Tropical Storm Grace is expected to gather momentum this weekend and reach Florida by the middle of...
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: Fred Approaches Florida, Second Storm To Form

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest tracking map from the National Hurricane Center continues to show that Fred is unlikely to directly hit Palm Beach or Broward Counties. While a tropical storm watch remains in effect for Southwest Florida, no advisories are in […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: Fred Approaches Florida, Second Storm To Form appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Animalswuwf.org

Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge Preps for Peak Hurricane Season

For local wildlife sanctuaries, like Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, everyday is a busy day. However, hurricane season, which runs from June 30 to November 30, is the most demanding and important time of the year. Michelle Pettis, Director of Animal Care at the refuge, points to the destructive nature of...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida remains in forecast cone for expected Tropical Storm Grace

The forecast path of what’s expected to be Tropical Storm Grace was extended Friday to include South Florida, although the storm’s ultimate target and strength remain question marks. Tropical Storm Grace could form Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 p.m. update. The storm was declared a tropical depression late Friday afternoon, with top winds of 35 mph. The storm’s ...
Posted by
CBS Miami

Tracking Fred: Florida Keys Under Tropical Storm Warning

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Keys are under a Tropical Storm Warning as the center of Tropical Depression Fred moves along the northern coast of Cuba. As of 11 AM, the center of Fred was about 270 miles southeast of Key West and moving west-northwest at 12 mph with sustained winds of 35 mph. (CBS4) Fred is producing heavy rain across the portions of eastern Cuba. Although Fred remained poorly organized on Friday morning, it’s forecast to re-strengthen into a tropical storm Friday night or Saturday as it moves over very warm waters. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for...
Alaska Statenatureworldnews.com

USGS Raises Volcanic Levels as Three Volcanoes Erupt at Once in Alaska

In Alaska's Aleutian Islands, things are heating up. The archipelago protruding from the 49th state, which is part of the "ring of fire" where the Pacific tectonic plate meets several others, has four active volcanoes. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO), a joint program of the US Geological Survey,...
Aerospace & DefenseEurekAlert

NASA at your table: Where food meets methane

Today, human sources are responsible for 60% of global methane emissions, coming primarily from the burning of fossil fuels, decomposition in landfills and the agriculture sector. Nearly a quarter of methane emissions can be attributed to agriculture, much of which is from raising livestock. Rice cultivation and food waste are also important sources of agricultural methane, as nearly a third of all food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy