East Hampton, NY

News for Foodies 08.12.21

By Jamie Bufalino
East Hampton Star
 5 days ago

O by Kissaki, a Japanese restaurant, will open tomorrow in the space formerly occupied by Zokkon on Montauk Highway in East Hampton. The menu includes raw fish dishes such as akami tuna crudo with gochujang vinaigrette, micro shiso, shaved onion, and chili threads for $20, and kanpachi crudo with barley miso sauce, and a daikon sprout gremolata for $24. Cooked dishes include spiced beef filet with uni butter and sweet potato gratin for $38, and fried yellowtail with ginger aioli and lime for $18. Traditional maki rolls include spicy tuna for $12, shrimp tempura with yellowtail sashimi, avocado salsa, micro cilantro, and pickled red onions for $24, and baked king crab with spicy mayo, avocado, chanterelle, and asparagus tempura for $28. The restaurant will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m.

www.easthamptonstar.com

