Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC® & ACM LIFTING LIVES® ANNOUNCE OFFICERS FOR 2021-2022 BOARDS

acmcountry.com
 5 days ago

ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC® & ACM LIFTING LIVES® ANNOUNCE OFFICERS FOR 2021-2022 BOARDS. Los Angeles, CA (August 12, 2021) – The Academy of Country Music® and ACM Lifting Lives® announced today its newly- elected officers for the 2021-2022 term. Stepping into these roles for the Academy of Country Music are, Chair Lori Badgett, Vice-Chair Chuck Aly, Vice-President Ebie McFarland, Treasurer Carmen Romano, Sergeant-at-Arms Gayle Holcomb, Parliamentarian Paul Moore and Secretary Tommy Moore. Stepping into these roles for ACM Lifting Lives are, Chair Troy Vollhoffer, Vice-Chair Lorie Lytle, Vice-President Daniel Miller, Treasurer Duane Clark and Secretary Taylor Wolf.

www.acmcountry.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Encino, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acm#Live Music#Music Therapy#City National Bank#Fbmm#Wme#Pgm Connections#Fridrich Clark Realty#Fusion Music#Acmcountry Com#Acm Lifting Lives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

US reconstruction mission in Afghanistan 'marked by too many failures,' watchdog says

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) concluded that while the U.S.’s reconstruction mission in Afghanistan “yielded some success,” it was “marked by too many failures,” according to a report the watchdog released Monday. “After conducting more than 760 interviews and reviewing thousands of government documents, our lessons learned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy