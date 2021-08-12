ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC® & ACM LIFTING LIVES® ANNOUNCE OFFICERS FOR 2021-2022 BOARDS
ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC® & ACM LIFTING LIVES® ANNOUNCE OFFICERS FOR 2021-2022 BOARDS. Los Angeles, CA (August 12, 2021) – The Academy of Country Music® and ACM Lifting Lives® announced today its newly- elected officers for the 2021-2022 term. Stepping into these roles for the Academy of Country Music are, Chair Lori Badgett, Vice-Chair Chuck Aly, Vice-President Ebie McFarland, Treasurer Carmen Romano, Sergeant-at-Arms Gayle Holcomb, Parliamentarian Paul Moore and Secretary Tommy Moore. Stepping into these roles for ACM Lifting Lives are, Chair Troy Vollhoffer, Vice-Chair Lorie Lytle, Vice-President Daniel Miller, Treasurer Duane Clark and Secretary Taylor Wolf.www.acmcountry.com
