Carlo Gavazzi PD30 Photoelectric Sensor family with IO-Link

HAMPTON, N.H. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Amphenol Ardent Concepts has released QSFP DD 800G (p/n PHI-SI-QSFP-DD-HCB-A4-32-2) and OSFP 800G (p/n PHI-SI-OSFP-HCB-A4-32-2) Host Compliance Test Fixtures (HCTF) for 800G system and component development in technical collaboration with host/module compliance board manufacturing expert PHY-SI LLC. Utilizing Amphenol Ardent’s patented TR MulticoaxTM interface technology, proven in semiconductor and datacenter component development globally, our QSFP DD 800G and OSFP 800G Host Compliance Test Fixtures allow engineers to develop and characterize systems and devices using these cutting-edge high-speed ports and connectors. Ideal for 800G systems, users can easily characterize all high-speed lines in a simple to use form factor. Sam Kocsis, Director of Standards and Technology, Amphenol ICC said, “The HCTF brings to market a new option for testing 8-lane Medium Dependent Interfaces (MDI), like OSFP and QSFP DD, with a single test fixture. The thoughtful design uses a custom implementation of Ardent’s patented interface while leveraging the deep experience of Amphenol’s copper cable products to create a mechanically robust solution. Each lane is carefully matched through a combination of both coax and PCB structures to ensure that the insertion loss and skew are constant for the entire unit. The consistency of the electrical performance across every single lane of the port really sets this product apart from the alternatives.”