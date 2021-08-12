Guthrie Announces New Leaders

With COVID-19 still lurking, educators around the United States are preparing to return to classrooms, and in some places, their return is already underway. At Columbia, I direct the Master’s program in Environmental Science and Policy, and over sixty students have been in our classrooms since the day after Memorial Day. We are all tested and vaccinated, and we all wear masks in class. While I could do without teaching in a mask, it still beats Zooming. Some of our international students were slow in arriving due to visa and travel restrictions, but as our summer semester ends, all of them have arrived. This summer, we’ve taught all our classes in “Hy-Flex” with both video and in-person instruction, but next semester, all our required courses will be completely in person.