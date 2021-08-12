Guthrie Announces New Leaders
Guthrie has announced the appointment of two leaders to the organization. Debra “Deb” Raupers, RN, returns to Guthrie as EVP-Chief Nursing Officer. Deb has over 30 years of diverse health care experience. During her accomplished career, Deb led Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in the attainment of Magnet accreditation, recognizing nursing excellence, and was part of the leadership team for the construction of the new Guthrie Corning Hospital. Deb has her Master of Science in Nursing from University of Phoenix and is an active member of the American Organization of Nursing Leadership.guthrie.org
