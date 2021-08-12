Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Guthrie Announces New Leaders

guthrie.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuthrie has announced the appointment of two leaders to the organization. Debra “Deb” Raupers, RN, returns to Guthrie as EVP-Chief Nursing Officer. Deb has over 30 years of diverse health care experience. During her accomplished career, Deb led Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in the attainment of Magnet accreditation, recognizing nursing excellence, and was part of the leadership team for the construction of the new Guthrie Corning Hospital. Deb has her Master of Science in Nursing from University of Phoenix and is an active member of the American Organization of Nursing Leadership.

guthrie.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Medical Record#Health Technology#Hospice#Research Institute#Evp#Guthrie Corning Hospital#University Of Phoenix#Mha#Rn#Svp Chief Information#Vp Epic Program#University Of Akron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
Related
BusinessDallas News

The Family Place announces new CEO to replace longtime leader Paige Flink

The Family Place, a nonprofit that works to help victims of domestic violence, has chosen Neiman Marcus executive Mimi Crume Sterling as its new CEO. Sterling will replace Paige Flink, who has worked for The Family Place for over 30 years and has held the CEO position since 1997. Flink oversaw the nonprofit as it grew into the important resource it is today with a $13.6 million annual budget and 196 employees. It operates three emergency shelters as well as counseling centers and a resale store.
Educationbeckershospitalreview.com

Guthrie taps nurse as new CIO

Terri Couts, RN, was named senior vice president and CIO of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic. Ms. Couts is vice president of Epic program, clinical systems and integration at Guthrie. She will begin the CIO role Aug. 8, according to a July 23 internal newsletter. Ms. Couts earned an associate degree...
TennisPosted by
TheStreet

Carolinas AGC Announces The Top Young Leader Award Winners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is excited to announce the 2020 Top Young Leaders! The Top Young Leader Award recognizes those who play critical roles in the community and professional arenas of the construction industry. We believe it's important to honor the achievements of our young leaders as the emergence of these individuals is critical to the future of CAGC and the members we serve.
Charitiesbankersdigest.com

Texas Bankers Foundation Announces 2021 Emerging Leader Honorees

The Texas Bankers Foundation, the charitable arm of the Texas Bankers Association (TBA), has announced the 14 recipients of its 2021 Emerging Leader Awards. Each banker was chosen for his/her outstanding qualities by the president, CEO or chair of a TBA-member banking institution. Launched in 2019 by the Texas Bankers Foundation in collaboration with the Bank Leadership Council, the Emerging Leader Award honors bankers who have positively impacted the banking industry and represent the best values of Texas community banking.
Sayre, PAWETM

Hope Endures despite cancelation of 2021 Guthrie Gala

SAYRE, PA. (WETM) – Due to continued health and safety concerns brought about by COVID-19, Guthrie Gala 2021 has been canceled, but the Sayre House of Hope still needs community support. The Sayre House of Hope, which benefits from the Gala every year, is having its “Hope Endures” campaign that...
Port Townsend, WAPort Townsend Leader

New reporter joins staff at The Leader

After eight months as a ghost town caretaker in Arizona, Laura Jean Schneider has returned to The Port Townsend Leader. Formerly employed as an advertising executive, Schneider will join the newsroom as a reporter beginning this week. Schneider has a long history as a writer. She has a bachelor’s degree...
Lawrence County, PAEllwood City Ledger

County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania Announces 2022 Leaders

Members of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) elected its 2022 leaders during its 135th annual conference this week. Darryl Miller, Bradford County Commissioner, was elected president; Albert "Chip" Abramovic, Venango County commissioner, first vice president; Michael Rivera, Berks County commissioner, second vice president; and Loretta Spielvogel, Lawrence County commissioner, treasurer.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Health Department Reports 3-Day Total Of Nearly 6,000 Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,951 new coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths over the last three days. This brings the statewide total to 1,251,965 cases and 27,966 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 1,115 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, a jump from the 935 hospitalizations the state reported Friday. Of those patients, 301 are in ICUs. The state says 11,899,922 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,826,058 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 64.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16...
Boone County, IAkwbg.com

National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program Recognizes Boone County Hospital

BOONE, Iowa—The Boone County Hospital was recently recognized by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program as a Bronze Safe Sleep Hospital for their commitment to best practices and education on safe sleep. The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program was created by Cribs for Kids®, the only national infant safe sleep organization. Based in Pittsburgh, PA, Cribs for kids is dedicated to preventing infant sleep-related deaths due to accidental suffocation. As a Nationally Certified Safe Sleep Hospital, Boone County Hospital is recognized for following the safe sleep guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), and providing training programs for healthcare team members, and family caregivers.
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

How Nurse Practitioners Are Changing American Healthcare

'There is the need, and they are certainly meeting that need,' AANP's new president says. — WhenApril Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN, a critical care nurse, worked alongside nurse practitioners (NPs) at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the experience was career-changing. "I decided I wanted to follow in their...
Haverford, PAhaverford.edu

Program Coordinator, Center for Career & Professional Advising (CCPA)

The Program Coordinator will: coordinate, organize, and plan career events and programs; provide resume reviews, organize and present workshops, provide walk-in advising; oversee publicity and social media for Center to promote program attendance; utilize technologies to enhance the CCPA website, blogs, and promotional and online presence; and, assist with reporting.
Omaha, NEunmc.edu

NU Board of Regents approve UNMC respiratory therapy program

The University of Nebraska Medical Center will launch a new master’s level respiratory therapy educational program to help meet workforce demands that are projected to increase 19 percent over the next decade. The NU Board of Regents today approved the program, which is one of only six "entry-level" master’s degree...
Buffalo, NYUniversity at Buffalo Reporter

Faculty Profile

My primary patient care activites involve hospitalized patients at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VA) in Buffalo. I also have an outpatient clinic at UB’s Student Health Center on the South Campus where I see students for general ambulatory infectious diseases such as skin infections, positive tuberculosis skin tests, etc. I also see students before they travel internationally for care such as immunizations and risk avoidance education and, if needed, for post-travel care and follow-up. I teach first- and second-year medical students in lectures and small group sessions, primarily in the microbiology, respiration, musculoskeletal and reproductive modules. I also teach third- and fourth-year medical students, residents, and fellows on the infectious diseases and internal medicine services at the VA.
EducationColumbia University

The Necessity of In-Person Education

With COVID-19 still lurking, educators around the United States are preparing to return to classrooms, and in some places, their return is already underway. At Columbia, I direct the Master’s program in Environmental Science and Policy, and over sixty students have been in our classrooms since the day after Memorial Day. We are all tested and vaccinated, and we all wear masks in class. While I could do without teaching in a mask, it still beats Zooming. Some of our international students were slow in arriving due to visa and travel restrictions, but as our summer semester ends, all of them have arrived. This summer, we’ve taught all our classes in “Hy-Flex” with both video and in-person instruction, but next semester, all our required courses will be completely in person.
Clemson, SCclemson.edu

McWhorter named pharmacy supervisor at Redfern Health Center

Ronda McWhorter, who has spent the last seven years as a staff pharmacist in Redfern Health Center, has been promoted to pharmacy supervisor for Student Health Services. She takes over for June Hay, who retired July 31 after 15 years at Clemson. “The University is very fortunate to have Ronda...

Comments / 0

Community Policy