Sneedville, TN

1279 Duck Creek Rd, Sneedville, TN 37869

Citizen Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a saved treasure, a quaint home set in an especially beautiful, 5.9 acre, cleared, lovingly landscaped yard with just the right amount of mature shade trees. It's quiet, private, is spring fed, & has been lovingly maintained & cultivated by the family through-out all of its years. The original home was built in 1920, and is in very good condition. A large kitchen was added much more recently, along with central air conditioning, circuit breakers, & a beautiful metal roof! It was site built and feels very solid. The layout of rooms is reminiscent of its time, but ample. Changing a bedrm to a pvt main bath should be easy! Bring your pets, kids & horses. It's all fenced for that! There's a creek to play in, & a very cute play house near a good 'ole barn, w/electric to both of them!

