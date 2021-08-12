Cancel
Lifestyle

Radisson Blu Grows Its Footprint in Latin America With a Resort Signing Near the Coast of Ecuador

Hotel Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinneapolis, MN — August 12, 2021 — Radisson Hotel Group Americas today announced the signing of Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences, Punta Blanca in Ecuador. The newly constructed hotel is only one mile from stunning beaches along the Pacific Ocean. Guests will be able to book a variety of residences in five different layouts for up to eight guests. The hotel will open with 50 residences, with the remaining 150 units opening within the following 24 months. Construction has begun and the hotel is set to open in the fall of 2022.

