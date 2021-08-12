Band falls back to pre-COVID routine

With all Frisco ISD high school students returning back to school in-person, staff and students on campus are attempting to return to a state of normalcy. “So this year, school will be like it was before COVID,” principal Ashley Rainwater said. “Masks are optional. If students want to wear masks, they’re certainly welcome to do so. We will try to social distance as best we can, but again, we’re at 100% capacity with our students again so finding spaces to social distance may be a little more difficult this year.”