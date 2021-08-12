Band falls back to pre-COVID routine
As the new school year rolls around, the Redhawk band department is working together to re-establish pre COVID-19 normalcy. “Returning to normal has allowed us to bring our private lesson teachers back on campus for private lessons and for our marching band camp sectionals,” Assistant Band Director Tyler Elvidge said. “Having all of the students back in person has allowed us to do more music making and a more competitive UIL marching band show.”libertywingspan.com
