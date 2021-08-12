ASU System Trustees Authorize Chancellors to Require Face Covering Policies
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees today authorized its institution chancellors to require face coverings on campuses to help limit the spread of COVID-19. System President Chuck Welch told trustees during a teleconference meeting that all the chancellors, pending today’s action by the board, would immediately institute mandatory face covering policies indoors. Specific guidelines will be communicated to employees and students by each chancellor.www.astate.edu
