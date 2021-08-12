Cancel
Collingswood Tries out New-Look Traffic Improvements with ‘All Aboard Atlantic’ Ave Project

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom August 14 through September 3, the roadway will feature a number of innovative traffic elements designed to elicit feedback for cyclist and pedestrian safety. For the next two weeks, travelers along Atlantic Avenue in Collingswood will encounter some novel changes to the roadway, as the borough rolls out a traffic demonstration project intended to improve bicyclist and pedestrian safety.

