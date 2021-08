The 2020 Census found that more than half the counties in the United States had lost population since 2010, and Butte County was one of them. Butte County's case was different though. The bulk of the other losses reflected the continuing migration from rural areas to cities. Butte County lost people due to fire. According to recent Census data, The county had been growing steadily from the 2010 Census total of 220,000, to an estimated 230,330 on July 1, 2018. People displaced by the Camp fire and moved out of the area , and by July 1, 2019, the Census Bureau estimated there were just over 218,000 people in the county. The latest Census count, dated to April 1, 2020, put the county's population at 211,632.