Can’t wait for school to restart? Reminisce with a yearbook from one of Arizona’s schools

"Not only do these yearbooks provide snapshots of student life in cities and towns throughout Arizona, but they are also a thrill to look through,” said Arizona Collection Librarian Paloma Phelps. “They capture meaningful information such as growth and development within the school and surrounding area. More personally, they can offer a detailed record of students' activities and experiences. Yearbooks are also an important genealogical resource; the photographs and personal details included are invaluable."