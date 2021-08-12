Cancel
Youngstown, OH

YSU employees to protest lack of mask mandate

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 5 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN – Members of Youngstown State University’s faculty union are expected to protest the school’s coronavirus masking policies Friday morning on campus. The union representing approximately 400 university employees are objecting to the school’s decision not to require employees and students to wear masks inside facility buildings at a time when other state schools are requiring masks be worn inside their buildings.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Protest Riot
