They're hard to top: say hello to the ever-popular Labrador Retriever!. Labrador Retrievers are among America's favorite breed! Labradors are regularly named America's most popular dog breed, having done so from 1991-2020, according to the American Kennel Club -- It is easy to see why! If you know a lab, you know how affectionate, fun-loving, and easily trainable these dogs can be. They're right at home playing with the kids or heading out into the woods for a hunting trip.