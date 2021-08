President Joe Biden has just legitimized the shift to EV power with his new infrastructure bill. The bill aims for EVs to make up for half of all new car sales in 2030. Frankly, it’s a much-needed step towards electrification and a massive push towards modernizing our country’s infrastructure. However, there’s a little test for American drivers tacked onto the bill, buried deep within its 2,000-odd pages. The test will track how much you drive and potentially impose a new per-mile tax.