Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

IBM and Verizon Create 5G Industry 4.0 Testbed in Texas

By Steve Canepa
IBM - United States
 5 days ago

IBM and Verizon have a long history and shared vision to bring innovation that matters to the world by helping enterprises across industries continue to enhance their operations and to better serve their customers. Last year, IBM and Verizon announced a major collaboration to advance the era of 5G and...

newsroom.ibm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Coppell, TX
Local
Texas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibm Cloud#Hybrid Cloud#Verizon Business#Verizon Create#Mobile World Congress#Industry Solution Lab#Mec#Ibm Acoustic Insights#Verizon 5g#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Baffle raises $20M to secure cloud data

Baffle announced that it has raised $20 million in Series B funding led by new investor Celesta Capital, with contributions from National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures and Nepenthe Capital, and follow-on investments from True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital and Triphammer Ventures. Modern business practices are built completely...
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Enterprise High Performance Computing Industry Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | IBM, Pure Storage, Microsoft, Lenovo

North America, July 2021,– – The Enterprise High Performance Computing Industry Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key Global Enterprise High Performance Computing Industry Market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Enterprise High Performance Computing Industry report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Enterprise High Performance Computing Industry market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Enterprise High Performance Computing Industry specifications, and company profiles. The Enterprise High Performance Computing Industry study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
Technologythefabricator.com

How Industry 4.0 will forever change the fab shop

Click. Tap. Click. That is the sound of money in the 21st century. Big Tech has turned into one of the world’s most profitable and culturally dominant industries, and it’s done it by tracking, harnessing, and profiting from our attention. Every time we click or tap our laptops or phones, Big Tech, through its mysterious algorithms, knows something about us that it didn’t before.
Softwaretechwire.net

Reimagining HCI To Take IT Further - HPE Nimble Storage dHCI

HPE Nimble Storage dHCI radically simplifies infrastructure for applications by reimagining HCI without limitations. One of the more interesting technologies currently being deployed in the datacenter: disaggregated hyperconverged infrastructure (dHCI). In particular, we looked at HPE’s implementation of dHCI as they are a leader in this technology. dHCI is similar to hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) in the sense that it allows storage, compute, and networking to all be managed from a single management plane (in HPE’s case, from vCenter Server); however, unlike HCI, dHCI does not need to deploy storage in lockstep with compute. To get a better understanding of storage in a dHCI environment and how HPE’s dHCI solution has automated and simplified the process of setting up and managing dHCI, we deployed it in an environment that had existing vCenter Servers. We felt that this would replicate the experiences users would have when doing an initial dHCI deployment. Our initial dHCI cluster will be comprised of two compute nodes connected to an HPE Nimble Storage array and managed using vSphere with the HPE dHCI plugin. To connect all the systems, we used an HPE FF570 32XGT. This switch has 32 10Gb Base-T, eight 10Gb SFP+, and two 40 Gb QSFP+ ports. dHCI vendors have consciously uncoupled the storage from the compute to provide datacenters the freedom to grow their deployments holistically, thereby preventing the stranded resource problem that is prevalent with HCI deployments. This imbalance with HCI deployments is due to very few applications growing compute needs at the same velocity as storage.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Qlik Acquires NodeGraph

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Qlik® recently announced the acquisition of NodeGraph, a customizable metadata management solution, to help expand its analytics data pipeline capabilities with interactive data lineage, impact analysis and governance and drive “explainable BI,” a higher level of visibility and trust in data. Acquiring NodeGraph advances Qlik’s vision of Active Intelligence, where technology and processes trigger immediate action from real-time, up-to-date and trusted data to accelerate business value across the entire data and analytics supply chain.
TechnologyInfoworld

Key Trends in Enterprise Storage

Digital transformation has become a business imperative. It represents the evolution of enterprises toward more data-driven business models. And, as a result, businesses are capturing, storing, and analyzing more data than ever before. But there’s something enterprises moving into the digital era need to be aware of: Legacy data management and storage systems are not well suited to efficiently meet the needs of digital transformation.
MLSmurphyshockeylaw.net

LAN Switch Market – increasing demand with Industry Professionals: Cisco, Arista Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Ruckus Networks, NETGEAR, Dell

North America, July 2021,– – The LAN Switch Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key Global LAN Switch Market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the LAN Switch report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan LAN Switch market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), LAN Switch specifications, and company profiles. The LAN Switch study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
Computersaithority.com

Xpeedic EDA Cloud Platform On Microsoft Azure

Xpeedic released its EDA Cloud Platform on Microsoft Azure at DesignCon 2021. DesignCon 2021 is taking place August 16-18 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, CA. EDA flow for design and verification of IC, package and system becomes more and more complex with advanced process nodes...
TechnologyBeta News

ExtraHop provides deep threat insights for hybrid cloud

The expansion of cloud use and remote working have made protecting business systems much more complicated, with simple perimeter controls no longer enough. ExtraHop is launching updates to its Reveal(x) 360 cyber defense platform that provide deep forensic insight into hybrid cloud networks to allow for advanced threat response. It...
ComputersCIO

Modernizing the data warehouse

Years of exponential data growth, evolving business needs, and rising maintenance costs have put a strain on existing data infrastructure. The traditional data warehouse, with its inability to handle data from new sources or handle new innovations such as machine learning or predictive analytics, requires a makeover. What’s needed is not just a new coat of paint or larger data center space – the fundamental architecture needs to change to provide the flexibility organizations need to support current workloads and prepare for future data-driven innovations.
SoftwareHPCwire

Enterprise AI at-Scale with InfiniBand Storage

The world’s most advanced research and product development centers in manufacturing, life sciences, and financial services demand high performance storage platforms to execute their applications effectively. The pressure to maintain a competitive advantage across industries has increased with the addition of data-intensive applications brought on by AI and deep learning (DL).
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Cornerstone.IT's Consulting Service for iManage Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

New York, NY - August 16, 2021 - On the heels of announcing Remote Desktop Pro as its first solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Cornerstone.IT has released a free two-week assessment offer, iManage on Azure Migration. The iManage Knowledge Work Platform is a trusted solution for secure, governed document and email management and collaboration for legal and professional services organizations, enabling firms and their professionals to maintain a single source of truth and unleash the value of their content.
SoftwareIT Jungle

Domino 12 Comes To IBM i

HCL Technologies, which now owns the Lotus Notes and Domino family, started shipping Domino 12 two months ago. Surprisingly, the new version is now available on the IBM i platform, where a substantial number of companies still run Notes and Domino applications. Back in late 2017, you will remember, an...
Computerscisco.com

Cisco Catalyst 8000V, the Cloud-Smart Router, Powers Secure SD-WAN for Multicloud and SaaS

Cisco Catalyst 8000V Edge Software was launched in November 2020 as an evolution of the widely adopted Cisco Cloud Services Router (CSR) 1000V, which is deployed by more than 5,000 customers globally. As the successor to the widely adopted CSR 1000V, the Catalyst 8000V offers the next generation of secure multicloud networking and cloud-smart capabilities in software, required by enterprise workloads for the public cloud and SaaS. As public cloud solutions become more ubiquitous, with Gartner predicting spending on public cloud services to grow 23.1% in 2021 to $332.3 billion [1], customers will look to accelerate their journey to multicloud with a trusted enterprise-grade and cloud-smart solution.
EconomyNetwork World

Are enterprises loving managed services?

There's a lot in networking that never measures up to the hype, so maybe it's good that this is balanced sometimes by areas where the hype falls far short of reality. Managed services is one of those things. It always seems to be bubbling just below the surface of attention,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy