Click here to read the full article. SHANGHAI — July national retail sales in China grew 8.5 percent compared to a year ago, missing expectations as the Delta variant virus outbreak and flooding in Henan weighed on the economy. While it was a disappointing month — analyst consensus was for 11.4 percent growth — the numbers were still above 2019 levels. Total sales of consumer goods in July amounted to 3.5 trillion renminbi, up 7.2 percent compared to the same time two years ago.More from WWDThe Cape Makes A Return On The Runway In July, apparel was up 7.5 percent but beauty sales...