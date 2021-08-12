Cancel
Kentucky State

Amazon Opens $1.5B Air Cargo Hub In Northern Kentucky

Aviation Week
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has officially launched operations out of its brand-new $1.5 billion air cargo hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), part of a push by the e-commerce giant to accelerate shipping speeds across its network. The new CVG hub is intended to be Seattle-based Amazon’s... Subscription Required. Amazon Opens $1.5B...

aviationweek.com

