West Salem - Dorothy M Dickinson, 95 of West Salem died in her home on August 10, 2021. Dorothy was born to parents Elmer & Mildred (Gault) Hines on April 25, 1926. She was married to Chester H Dickinson. She was a homemaker. Dorothy was a member of the West Salem United Methodist Church where she was the custodian for over 50 years. Her hobbies included canning, flower and vegetable gardening.