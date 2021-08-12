Great Environmental Safety Trainers’ Institute
Scott Community College (SCC) is home to Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ (EICC) hazardous materials training grounds and classrooms. Besides serving the OSHA, EPA and DOT training requirements of Iowa and Illinois businesses, the facilities host the Great Environmental Safety Trainers’ (GreatEST) Institute. This year, due to COVID-19, the GreatEST Institute was offered in a one-week virtual format, with in-person training at Scott Community College August 9-13.www.eicc.edu
