Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

10 Ways to Eat Veggies That Aren’t Salads

By Anika A. Syeda
oxygenmag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hearty salad may be the obvious choice when you’re looking to pack some veggies into your meals, but there are plenty of unique ways to get your vegetable fix. Here are 10 of our faves. 1. In Fry-Form: Roasted Vegetable Fries with Cashew Herb Dip. Did you know that...

www.oxygenmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Veggie#Falafel#Cooking#Food Drink#Panko#Vietnamese#Bell Peppers#Za Atar Pita Chips#Greek#Levantine#Pattied#Clean Eating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
BusinessPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason Banquet Frozen Meals Are So Cheap

As every college student who has been down to their last dollar knows, there are some reliable go-to meals you can make that do not require a lot of money — or even a stove. Microwavable dishes like ramen noodles, Totino's pizza rolls, and Kraft Easy Mac have made up the entirety of some scholars' diets. But, for those discerning undergrads who appreciate a little diversity in their dinner offerings, a Banquet frozen meal provides just that, with savory sides and even dessert pairings in some of their more premium packages.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

4-Ingredient Hamburger Casserole

The easiest casserole you’ll ever make. A casserole made up of just four ingredients might sound like it’s either too good to be true or completely devoid of flavor, but this one is neither of those things. It does have just four ingredients, but it’s very very real and is as tasty as a cheeseburger but with all the comfort of a casserole. I find myself making this on busy weeknights because it’s just so easy to throw together, but unlike some other last-minute meals I’ve tried out, I never hear any whining about this one once we all sit down to dinner.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Air Fryer Country-Style Ribs Recipe

When is a rib not a rib? As Hamlet might say, "that is the question!" According to Cooks Illustrated, pork spareribs are butchered from the belly, and baby back ribs come from the loin near the backbone. Both are succulent and have bones to nibble on after you've ripped off the meat. But country-style ribs are cut from the loin that connects to the pig's shoulder, also known as the blade, which is cut into chops. The bone is often removed, so the meat can be sold as boneless "ribs" (per The Kitchn).
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Old-Fashioned Green Beans And Potatoes Recipe

Are you flipping through cookbooks for a simple summer dish? Look no further! We've found just what you need. Miriam Hahn, wellness coach and recipe developer for You Care Self Care, gave us one of her barbecue-side secrets. We assure you, this old-fashioned dish will taste just like home. Whether...
Recipesrecipes.net

Cheesy Cheddar Chicken Spaghetti Casserole Recipe

The kids will surely love this rich and cheesy spaghetti casserole that combines tender pasta, chicken, and cream of chicken soup, for a heavenly bite. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 9×13-inch casserole dish with cooking spray and set aside. Cook the pasta according to package directions until...
Mississippi Statethecountrycook.net

CROCK POT MISSISSIPPI ROAST CHICKEN

With only 5 ingredients and delicious seasoning, this Crock Pot Mississippi Roast Chicken is a super flavorful and comforting meal for any time of year. I love all the different versions of the Mississippi crock pot recipes. I have shared Mississippi Pot Roast, Mississippi Pork Roast and Mississippi Chicken Breast. But I thought I would do a whole roaster chicken and change up the sauce just a tiny bit from my other version. I love how this Crock Pot Mississippi Roast Chicken turned out. My family loved this whole roast because they love the legs and the thighs from the whole chicken as opposed to just chicken breasts. Trust me when I say that you'll want to try this Crock Pot Mississippi Roast Chicken recipe! It's a game changer!
Recipesthejacksonpress.org

Garlic Butter Pork Chops

Tired of dry and flavorless pork chops? Us, too. These Garlic Butter Pork Chops are full of flavor and freshness! Pair with your favorite sides for a hearty, easy, tasty meal any night of the week. Directions. Step 1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Season the pork chops...
KidsRed Bluff Daily News

My children won’t eat their vegetables

Summer is full of wonderful, fresh vegetables, especially in California. But sometimes it seems harder to get your kids to eat them now then it did in the winter when you could hide them in casseroles and soups. Here are four tips that will help to make your kids run to those summer vegetables.
Recipeshelloglow.co

25 Mason Jar Salads That Are Almost Too Pretty To Eat

You probably know we’re nuts about mason jar salads around here – we can’t help it! Salads are the perfect light meal to bring to work, a road trip or to a picnic, and jars are by far the safest way to carry them around. Packing in mason jars not only prevents the fruits and veggies from altering, but it’s also eco-friendly.
Recipesnorthcentralpa.com

Fresh Corn Chowder

My Dad loved hot soup — all year ’round. A bowl (or two) of potato soup or oyster stew was the perfect meal for him. Pop had one quirk about any soup and that was he wanted it served hot — very hot. At picnics and block parties, Dad chowed down on steaming hot bean soup right from the kettle hanging over the fire while others stood around, Styrofoam cup and white plastic soup spoon in hand, blowing on it frantically so they could take a taste.
RecipesFood52

Greek Salad

If there’s one dish that conjures up images of the Greek islands for me, it is this, the classic Greek salad. In all honesty, it is best enjoyed when looking out at the Mediterranean Sea with sand between your toes, but on a hot summer’s day, its sweet and salty flavors can be refreshing and delicious wherever you are. As with all simple dishes, it helps to pay attention to a few key details to get it just right. So make sure your tomatoes are sweet, ripe, and juicy; keep the cucumber in the refrigerator until just before serving (this salad needs to be cold to be refreshing); and don’t crumble the cheese, but rather serve it in a thick slice, as they do in Greece. I like to keep the tomato and cucumber pieces quite chunky and large, as I prefer the aesthetic and this is how it’s traditionally served. If you find raw onions a bit pungent for your taste, you can marinate them in the salad dressing before assembling; this will soften them and remove some of their astringency. Serve with plenty of crusty bread to soak up the juices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy