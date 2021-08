SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Emergency Department (ED) at UC Davis Medical Center saw a 33% increase in COVID-19 patients during the first week of August, providing treatment for 107 patients, up from 80 patients the week before. The number for the week is just eight fewer than the all-time high since the pandemic began; during the week of December 20, 2020, when COVID-19 was surging in California, the ED saw 115 patients.