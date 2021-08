TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County will pay $3 million to the estate of Korryn Gaines. Officials said a settlement for her son Kodi has not been reached yet. Korryn Gaines was shot and killed by Cpl. Royce Ruby during a seven-hour standoff at her Randallstown apartment. Her son Kodi, then 5, was injured. In a statement, county spokesman Sean Naron called the settlement “an important step towards closure and healing.” “We also recognize Baltimore County’s ongoing work to advance equity and improve accountability,” Naron said. “While we have made tremendous progress, we also recognize that more work remains, which is why our...