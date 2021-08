Further Enables Qlik’s Vision of Active Intelligence With Deeper Visibility Into Lifecycle of Data, Increasing Confidence and Use of Data for Informed Actions. Qlik announced the acquisition of NodeGraph, a customizable metadata management solution, to help expand its analytics data pipeline capabilities with interactive data lineage, impact analysis and governance and drive “explainable BI,” a higher level of visibility and trust in data. Acquiring NodeGraph advances Qlik’s vision of Active Intelligence, where technology and processes trigger immediate action from real-time, up-to-date and trusted data to accelerate business value across the entire data and analytics supply chain.