Public Health

Choctaw Nation updates response to Coronavirus

Durant Daily Democrat
 5 days ago

Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant and in awareness of public health, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) has announced the cancelation of large gatherings and events, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to...

mymotherlode.com

3 New COVID-19 Deaths In Tuolumne and 3 New Deaths In Calaveras

Tuolumne Public Health reports three new COVID-19 deaths of individuals who were recently hospitalized; a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s. Public Health is reporting 96 new community cases including two new Sierra Conservation Center inmate case since Friday. There are 407 active community cases including 18 who are now hospitalized. Interim Health Officer, Dr. Eric Sergienko, noted Friday that state modeling indicates that the numbers will likely continue to increase in the Mother Lode region until sometime between August 20-22, and then hopefully start to level off, as reported here.
Cameron County, TXkurv.com

Mask Mandate Issued For Schools In Cameron County-With An Option To Opt Out

Cameron County has joined Hidalgo County and a few other counties in Texas in ordering a mask mandate for public and private schools. Cameron County Health Authority, Dr. James Castillo, says the order requires all students from kindergarten through 12th grade to wear a face covering inside school buildings, whether or not they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Henry County, VAMartinsville Bulletin

Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: Aug. 16

On the day students and teachers returned to Henry County Public Schools, the West Piedmont Health District added a startling 116 new cases and 4 new hospitalizations because of COVID-19. These cases were accumulated over the weekend and posted as of 5 p.m. Sunday by the Virginia Department of Health. This was part of the variant-inspired surge across the state that has drawn dire forecasts from scientists at the University of Virginia and intensified with 5,553 cases in the previous 72 hours. The 7-day average now has eclipsed 2,000 -- to 2,058 -- and the rate per 100,000 population is 24.2, astounding rises in the past six weeks. WPHD has been part of that, and Henry and Franklin counties continue to be hit hard by the virus. Franklin County had 52 new cases, and Henry County had 37 during the weekend. Patrick County added 16, and Martinsville had 11. Henry County had the 4 hospitalizations, as those figures also spiked across the state. Saturday was the worst day in the district, with 51 cases recorded on Sunday morning. The 7-day average leaped to 41, and the 7-day average per 100K was 20% higher than the state average, at 30, their highest points since the first days of February's surge.
Posted by
McAlester News-Capital

Choctaw Nation announces new COVID-19 relief programs

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma announced new COVID-relief programs available for tribal members living across the nation. Earlier this year, the tribe received $944 million dollars from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act. President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law March 11...
Mississippi StateToledo Blade

Toledo battalion chief assisting with Mississippi coronavirus response

A Toledo Fire & Rescue Department battalion chief recently deployed to the Jackson, Miss. area as part of a federal response team tacking the coronavirus resurgence there. Chief Allison Armstrong, who is also a registered nurse and paramedic, is on a 14-day tour at a field hospital set up by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Disaster Medical Assistance Team, which provides patient care around the clock.
Bryan County, OKDurant Daily Democrat

County infection rates higher, vaccinations lower than nation’s

Bryan County has a higher rate of Covid-19 cases and a lower rate of vaccinations than the national averages, according to information from the Bryan County Health Department. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to our new and improved website! To...
Decatur County, INtribuneledgernews.com

Update: Response to COVID spike

Aug. 9—GREENSBURG — With a COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 10% in Decatur County, area health officials from both Decatur County Memorial Hospital and the Decatur County Health Department are encouraging residents to protect themselves from an increasingly contagious virus by obtaining a vaccination and wearing a mask when within public settings. They also advise to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene.
Durant, OKtheonefeather.com

Choctaw Nation Labor Day Celebration canceled

DURANT, Okla. – Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant and in awareness of public health, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma (CNO) has announced the cancellation of large gatherings and events, including the 2021 Labor Day Festival, due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area.
KFOR

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma cancels 2021 Labor Day Festival due to rising COVID-19 cases

DURANT, Okla. (KFOR) – The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma says due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the delta variant, the 2021 Labor Day Festival has been canceled. “Our top priority is the health and safety of our tribal members, associates and the communities we serve,” said Chief Gary Batton. “We realize this is a huge disappointment to our tribal members and those who have celebrated with us.”
Oneida County, NYuticaphoenix.net

Coronavirus: Latest updates and numbers from across CNY

With coronavirus cases spiking once again in Central New York, here are the most recent updates on cases, deaths, vaccines, restrictions, and more. 1. Summer family health gatherings continue in Onondaga County. Health care workers in Onondaga County are continuing to show up with vaccines at the park in Syracuse,...
New York City, NYNEWS10 ABC

Gov. Cuomo provides Monday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19. “The Delta variant spreads quickly and those who are vaccinated are less likely to catch it and less likely to be hospitalized if they do. We’ve seen this movie before, but this time we have the key to preventing another mutation – the vaccine,” Governor Cuomo said. “Almost all new cases of COVID arising are the Delta variant. Don’t wait until it’s too late. Get your vaccination as soon as possible.”
Dane County, WImadison

Mask mandate is back for Dane County starting Thursday under new public health order

Dane County again will be under a mask mandate starting Thursday under a new public health order issued by Public Health Madison and Dane County. PHMDC said Wednesday that effective Thursday at 12:01 a.m. everyone age 2 and older in Dane County must wear a face covering or mask when in in any enclosed building where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living unit, could be present.

