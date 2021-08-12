Choctaw Nation updates response to Coronavirus

On the day students and teachers returned to Henry County Public Schools, the West Piedmont Health District added a startling 116 new cases and 4 new hospitalizations because of COVID-19. These cases were accumulated over the weekend and posted as of 5 p.m. Sunday by the Virginia Department of Health. This was part of the variant-inspired surge across the state that has drawn dire forecasts from scientists at the University of Virginia and intensified with 5,553 cases in the previous 72 hours. The 7-day average now has eclipsed 2,000 -- to 2,058 -- and the rate per 100,000 population is 24.2, astounding rises in the past six weeks. WPHD has been part of that, and Henry and Franklin counties continue to be hit hard by the virus. Franklin County had 52 new cases, and Henry County had 37 during the weekend. Patrick County added 16, and Martinsville had 11. Henry County had the 4 hospitalizations, as those figures also spiked across the state. Saturday was the worst day in the district, with 51 cases recorded on Sunday morning. The 7-day average leaped to 41, and the 7-day average per 100K was 20% higher than the state average, at 30, their highest points since the first days of February's surge.