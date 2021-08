With the advent of hybrid and remote workplaces, mobile phones are playing an increasingly important role. You have the choice to allow your employees to use their own devices and institute a BYOD policy or provide devices for them. Both of these options come with their pros and cons, and you’ll have to evaluate which one will be the best based on your company’s needs, nature, employees, and logistics. Let’s take a look at some of the pros and cons of giving phones to employees.