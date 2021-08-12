Cancel
Education

Challenges At Bethel School

By Suzie Campbell
countywidenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily challenges and changes are happening at Bethel Public School. It is a new school year with a new superintendent. The Ole Red Schoolhouse has been relocated to a temporary spot. Playground equipment is being moved. Awnings and the gazebo have also been moved. Much of this is being done by volunteers.

Chad Smith
