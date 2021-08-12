Challenges At Bethel School

We had a spectacular first week of school at East Chester Elementary School! We had been looking forward to seeing all those little smiling faces all summer!. The first two weeks of school are spent focusing on character education. As a Leader in Me school, we use the seven habits outlined by Sean Covey in his book, “The 7 Habits of Happy Kids,” to teach those important traits that kids need to be successful. Habit 1: Be Proactive – I’m in charge of myself. Habit 2: Begin With the End in Mind – Have a plan. Habit 3: Put First Things First – Work first then play. Habit 4: Think Win-Win – Everyone can win. Habit 5: Seek First to Understand, Then to be Understood – Listen before you talk. Habit 6: Synergize – Together is better. Habit 7: Sharpen the Saw – Balance is best. We use the principles of these habits throughout the year to help us be the best that we can be!