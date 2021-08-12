Cancel
For The Record: The Rise Of International Music In The U.S.

 5 days ago

International music has always had a huge audience, but it’s no secret that global music has been growing in popularity here in the U.S. as well. Recently, acts like BTS, BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny, Rosalìa, Wizkid, Burna Boy, and so many more have had incredible crossover success in the American market. For the latest episode of For The Record, Genius VP of Content Strategy Rob Markman sat down with Nigerian singer Tems and music journalist Gary Suarez to break down what’s fueling the rise of international music in the United States. The panel discussed the significance of the shift and how technology and evolving music consumption habits have played a part in breaking down the barriers between global audiences.

