Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wise, VA

Hearing is to receive public comment on a proposed ordinance requiring cutting of grass, weeds, and other foreign growth by property owners

Coalfield.com
 5 days ago

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Council of the Town of Wise, Virginia will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in Council Chambers of the Wise Municipal Building located at 501 West Main Street. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to receive public comment on a proposed ordinance requiring cutting of grass, weeds, and other foreign growth by property owners; prescribing methods for service of notice; specifying penalties for violations; and providing for collections of charges.

www.thecoalfieldprogress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Wise, VA
Government
City
Wise, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weeds#Council Chambers Of#Ordinances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

US reconstruction mission in Afghanistan 'marked by too many failures,' watchdog says

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) concluded that while the U.S.’s reconstruction mission in Afghanistan “yielded some success,” it was “marked by too many failures,” according to a report the watchdog released Monday. “After conducting more than 760 interviews and reviewing thousands of government documents, our lessons learned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy