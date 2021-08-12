NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Council of the Town of Wise, Virginia will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in Council Chambers of the Wise Municipal Building located at 501 West Main Street. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to receive public comment on a proposed ordinance requiring cutting of grass, weeds, and other foreign growth by property owners; prescribing methods for service of notice; specifying penalties for violations; and providing for collections of charges.