Race to Benefit the Bays to take place along canal Sept. 18

The third annual Race to Benefit the Bays will cruise back to the Cape Region Saturday, Sept. 18, on the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. The inaugural race took place in 2019 on Rehoboth Bay; the 2020 event was canceled due to weather conditions on the water. Event organizers say the new venue on the canal promises to be smooth sailing for paddleboard and kayak participants entering the course’s 3- and 5-mile races.