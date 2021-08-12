The Hippo signaling component LATS2 enhances innate immunity to inhibit HIV-1 infection through PQBP1-cGAS pathway

To describe the clinical features and the risk factors for nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) and Talaromyces marneffei (TM) co-infections in HIV-negative patients. A multicenter retrospective study in 13 hospitals, and a systematic literature review were performed of original articles published in English related to TM/NTM co-infections. HIV-negative patients with TM and NTM co-infections comprised Group 1; TM-only infection Group 2; NTM-only infection Group 3; and healthy volunteers Group 4. Univariate logistic analysis was used to estimate the potential risk factors of TM/NTM co-infections. A total of 22 cases of TM and NTM co-infections were enrolled. Of these, 17 patients (77.3%) had a missed diagnosis of one of the TM or NTM pathogens. The anti-IFN-γ autoantibodies (AIGAs) titer, white blood cell (WBC), neutrophil counts (N), erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), C reactive protein (CRP), globulin, and immunoglobulin G (IgG) levels of Group 1 were higher than those of the other groups, whereas the levels of CD4+T cells was lower than those of other groups. There was a significant negative correlation between the AIGA titers and the number of CD4+T cells (P < 0.05). Factors including the ratio of the actual values to the cut-off values of AIGAs, WBC, N, HGB, CD4+T cells, IgG, IgM, IgA, serum globulin, ESR, and CRP were taken as potential risk factors for TM and NTM co-infection. Most patients with TM and NTM co-infection had a missed diagnosis of one of the TM or NTM pathogens. The levels of AIGAs, WBC, N, ESR, and CRP in TM and NTM co-infections were remarkably higher than in mono-infection. High-titer AIGAs may be a potential risk factor and susceptibility factor for co-infection of TM and NTM in HIV-negative hosts.