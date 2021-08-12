The Hippo signaling component LATS2 enhances innate immunity to inhibit HIV-1 infection through PQBP1-cGAS pathway
As the most primordial signaling pathway in animal physiology, the Hippo pathway and innate immunity play crucial roles not only in sensing cellular conditions or infections, but also in various metabolite homeostasis and tumorigenesis. However, the correlation between cellular homeostasis and antiviral defense is not well understood. The core kinase LATS1/2, could either enhance or inhibit the anti-tumor immunity in different cellular contexts. In this study, we found that LATS2 can interact with PQBP1, the co-factor of cGAS, thus enhanced the cGAS-STING mediated innate immune response to HIV-1 challenge. LATS2 was observed to upregulate type-I interferon (IFN-I) and cytokines in response to HIV-1 reverse-transcribed DNA and inhibited HIV-1 infection. Due to the involvement of PQBP1, the function of LATS2 in regulating cGAS activity is not relying on the downstream YAP/TAZ as that in the canonical Hippo pathway. The related kinase activity of LATS2 was verified, and the potential phosphorylation site of PQBP1 was identified. Our study established a novel connection between Hippo signaling and innate immunity, thus may provide new potential intervention target on antiviral therapeutics.www.nature.com
