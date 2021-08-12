Cancel
The Hippo signaling component LATS2 enhances innate immunity to inhibit HIV-1 infection through PQBP1-cGAS pathway

By Tian-Sheng He
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the most primordial signaling pathway in animal physiology, the Hippo pathway and innate immunity play crucial roles not only in sensing cellular conditions or infections, but also in various metabolite homeostasis and tumorigenesis. However, the correlation between cellular homeostasis and antiviral defense is not well understood. The core kinase LATS1/2, could either enhance or inhibit the anti-tumor immunity in different cellular contexts. In this study, we found that LATS2 can interact with PQBP1, the co-factor of cGAS, thus enhanced the cGAS-STING mediated innate immune response to HIV-1 challenge. LATS2 was observed to upregulate type-I interferon (IFN-I) and cytokines in response to HIV-1 reverse-transcribed DNA and inhibited HIV-1 infection. Due to the involvement of PQBP1, the function of LATS2 in regulating cGAS activity is not relying on the downstream YAP/TAZ as that in the canonical Hippo pathway. The related kinase activity of LATS2 was verified, and the potential phosphorylation site of PQBP1 was identified. Our study established a novel connection between Hippo signaling and innate immunity, thus may provide new potential intervention target on antiviral therapeutics.

Delayed vitreous prolapse after cataract surgery: clinical features and surgical outcomes

This study investigates the etiology and clinical features of delayed vitreous prolapse after cataract surgery and evaluates the long-term surgical and visual outcomes. Consecutive patients with vitreous prolapse into the anterior chamber occurring ≥ 3 months after cataract surgery at two hospitals between December 2006 and June 2020 were retrospectively reviewed. The primary outcome was associated ophthalmological events that triggered delayed vitreous prolapse. Secondary outcomes included long-term visual and subjective symptom changes after treatment. Among 20 eyes (20 patients), all had visual symptoms, the most common being blurry vision (12 patients; 60%). Five (25%) were detected after YAG laser capsulotomy, three (15%) had a history of intraocular lens(IOL) implantation in sulcus due to intraoperative posterior capsular tears, three (15%) had prolapsed vitreous alongside dislocated IOLs, and three (15%) were aphakic after previous cataract surgeries. After surgical treatment, the mean corrected distance visual acuity improved from 20/50 to 20/31(P = 0.02) and the mean preoperative intraocular pressure (IOP) that was 26.4 mmHg decreased to 15.6 mmHg, remaining stable until the last follow-up. All reported symptoms were relieved. YAG laser capsulotomy or a history of defective posterior capsule from iatrogenic causes may trigger delayed vitreous prolapse. The long-term outcomes were favorable, particularly after posterior vitrectomy, with improved IOP control and symptom resolution.
CD63 acts as a functional marker in maintaining hematopoietic stem cell quiescence through supporting TGFβ signaling in mice

Hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) fate is tightly controlled by various regulators, whereas the underlying mechanism has not been fully uncovered due to the high heterogeneity of these populations. In this study, we identify tetraspanin CD63 as a novel functional marker of HSCs in mice. We show that CD63 is unevenly expressed on the cell surface in HSC populations. Importantly, HSCs with high CD63 expression (CD63hi) are more quiescent and have more robust self-renewal and myeloid differentiation abilities than those with negative/low CD63 expression (CD63-/lo). On the other hand, using CD63 knockout mice, we find that loss of CD63 leads to reduced HSC numbers in the bone marrow. In addition, CD63-deficient HSCs exhibit impaired quiescence and long-term repopulating capacity, accompanied by increased sensitivity to irradiation and 5-fluorouracil treatment. Further investigations demonstrate that CD63 is required to sustain TGFβ signaling activity through its interaction with TGFβ receptors I and II, thereby playing an important role in regulating the quiescence of HSCs. Collectively, our data not only reveal a previously unrecognized role of CD63 but also provide us with new insights into HSC heterogeneity.
Gout-associated monosodium urate crystal-induced necrosis is independent of NLRP3 activity but can be suppressed by combined inhibitors for multiple signaling pathways

Monosodium urate (MSU) crystals, the etiological agent of gout, are formed in joints and periarticular tissues due to long-lasting hyperuricemia. Although MSU crystal-triggered NLRP3 inflammasome activation and interleukin 1β (IL-1β) release are known to have key roles in gouty arthritis, recent studies revealed that MSU crystal-induced necrosis also plays a critical role in this process. However, it remains unknown what forms of necrosis have been induced and whether combined cell death inhibitors can block such necrosis. Here, we showed that MSU crystal-induced necrosis in murine macrophages was not dependent on NLRP3 inflammasome activation, as neither genetic deletion nor pharmacological blockade of the NLRP3 pathway inhibited the necrosis. Although many cell death pathways (such as ferroptosis and pyroptosis) inhibitors or reactive oxygen species inhibitors did not have any suppressive effects, necroptosis pathway inhibitors GSK′872 (RIPK3 inhibitor), and GW806742X (MLKL inhibitor) dose-dependently inhibited MSU crystal-induced necrosis. Moreover, a triple combination of GSK′872, GW806742X, and IDN-6556 (pan-caspase inhibitor) displayed enhanced inhibition of the necrosis, which was further fortified by the addition of MCC950 (NLRP3 inhibitor), suggesting that multiple cell death pathways might have been triggered by MSU crystals. Baicalin, a previously identified inhibitor of NLRP3, inhibited MSU crystal-induced inflammasome activation and suppressed the necrosis in macrophages. Besides, baicalin gavage significantly ameliorated MSU crystal-induced peritonitis in mice. Altogether, our data indicate that MSU crystals induce NLRP3-independent necrosis, which can be inhibited by combined inhibitors for multiple signaling pathways, highlighting a new avenue for the treatment of gouty arthritis.
Regulatory T cells promote the stemness of leukemia stem cells through IL10 cytokine-related signaling pathway

Regulatory T cells (Tregs) could maintain the characteristics of stem cells and inhibit the differentiation of normal hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells. Recent studies have shown that Tregs, as an important component of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) microenvironments, can help AML cells to evade immune surveillance. However, their function in directly regulating the stemness of AML cells remains elusive. In this study, the increased stemness of AML cells promoted by Tregs was verified in vitro and in vivo. The cytokines released by Tregs were explored, the highly expressed anti-inflammatory cytokine IL10 was found, which could promote the stemness of AML cells through the activation of PI3K/AKT signal pathway. Moreover, disrupting the IL10/IL10R/PI3K/AKT signal in AML/ETO c-kitmut (A/Ec) leukemia mice could prolong the mice survival and reduce the stemness of A/Ec leukemia cells. Finally, it was confirmed in patient samples that the proportion of Tregs to leukemia stem cells (LSCs) was positively correlated, and in CD34+ primary AML cells, the activation of PI3K/AKT was stronger in patients with high Tregs’ infiltration. After rhIL10 treatment, primary AML cells showed increased activation of PI3K/AKT signaling. Therefore, blocking the interaction between Tregs and AML cells may be a new approach to target LSCs in AML treatment.
Formyl peptide receptor 1 signaling potentiates inflammatory brain injury

Acute brain insults elicit pronounced inflammation that amplifies brain damage in intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH). We profiled perihematomal tissue from patients with ICH, generating a molecular landscape of the injured brain, and identified formyl peptide receptor 1 (FPR1) as the most abundantly increased damage-associated molecular pattern (DAMP) receptor, predominantly expressed by microglia. Circulating mitochondrial N-formyl peptides, endogenous ligands of FPR1, were augmented and correlated with the magnitude of brain edema in patients with ICH. Interactions of formyl peptides with FPR1 activated microglia, boosted neutrophil recruitment, and aggravated neurological deficits in two mouse models of ICH. We created an FPR1 antagonist T-0080 that can penetrate the brain and bind both human and murine FPR1. T-0080 attenuated brain edema and improved neurological outcomes in ICH models. Thus, FPR1 orchestrates brain inflammation after ICH and could be targeted to improve clinical outcome in patients.
Enhanced NF-κB signaling in type-2 dendritic cells at baseline predicts non-response to adalimumab in psoriasis

Biologic therapies have transformed the management of psoriasis, but clinical outcome is variable leaving an unmet clinical need for predictive biomarkers of response. Here we perform in-depth immunomonitoring of blood immune cells of 67 patients with psoriasis, before and during therapy with the anti-TNF drug adalimumab, to identify immune mediators of clinical response and evaluate their predictive value. Enhanced NF-κBp65 phosphorylation, induced by TNF and LPS in type-2 dendritic cells (DC) before therapy, significantly correlates with lack of clinical response after 12 weeks of treatment. The heightened NF-κB activation is linked to increased DC maturation in vitro and frequency of IL-17+ T cells in the blood of non-responders before therapy. Moreover, lesional skin of non-responders contains higher numbers of dermal DC expressing the maturation marker CD83 and producing IL-23, and increased numbers of IL-17+ T cells. Finally, we identify and clinically validate LPS-induced NF-κBp65 phosphorylation before therapy as a predictive biomarker of non-response to adalimumab, with 100% sensitivity and 90.1% specificity in an independent cohort. Our study uncovers important molecular and cellular mediators underpinning adalimumab mechanisms of action in psoriasis and we propose a blood biomarker for predicting clinical outcome.
The role of oral bacteria in inflammatory bowel disease

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. Over the past two decades, the importance of the microbiota in health and disease has become evident. Pathological changes to the oral bacterial microbiota, such as those occurring during periodontal disease, are associated with multiple inflammatory conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease. However, the degree to which this association is a consequence of elevated oral inflammation or because oral bacteria can directly drive inflammation at distal sites remains under debate. In this Perspective, we propose that in inflammatory bowel disease, oral disease-associated bacteria translocate to the intestine and directly exacerbate disease. We propose a multistage model that involves pathological changes to the microbial and immune compartments of both the oral cavity and intestine. The evidence to support this hypothesis is critically evaluated and the relevance to other diseases in which oral bacteria have been implicated (including colorectal cancer and liver disease) are discussed.
cGAS-like receptors put a sting into the evolution of immune defence

Aspects of how immune defence processes evolved remain mysterious. Studies of the fly Drosophila melanogaster reveal previously unknown details of a defence pathway with echoes of, but key differences from, a human pathway. Cara West 0 &. Cara West is at Affinia Therapeutics, Waltham, Massachusetts 02453, USA. Neal Silverman is...
Glioblastoma invasion factor ODZ1 is induced by microenvironmental signals through activation of a Stat3-dependent transcriptional pathway

We have previously shown that the transmembrane protein ODZ1 serves for glioblastoma (GBM) cells to invade the surrounding tissue through activation of RhoA/ROCK pathway. However, the transcriptional machinery used by GBM cells to regulate the expression of ODZ1 is unknown. Here we show that interaction with tumor microenvironment elements, mainly activated monocytes through IL-6 secretion, and the extracellular matrix protein fibronectin, induces the Stat3 transcriptional pathway and upregulates ODZ1 which results in GBM cell migration. This signaling route is abrogated by blocking the IL-6 receptor, inhibiting Jak kinases or knocking down Stat3. Furthermore, we have identified a Stat3 responsive element in the ODZ1 gene promoter, about 1 kb from the transcription start site. Luciferase-reporter assays confirmed that the promoter responds to the presence of monocytic cells and this activation is greatly reduced when the Stat3 site is mutated or following treatment with a neutralizing anti-IL-6 receptor antibody or transfecting GBM cells with a dominant negative variant of Stat3. Overall, we show that monocyte-secreted IL-6 and the extracellular matrix protein fibronectin activate the axis Stat3-ODZ1 and promote migration of GBM cells. This is the first described transcriptional mechanism used by tumor cells to promote the expression of the invasion factor ODZ1.
Selective inhibition of HDAC6 regulates expression of the oncogenic driver EWSR1-FLI1 through the EWSR1 promoter in Ewing sarcoma

Ewing sarcoma (EWS) is an aggressive bone and soft tissue tumor of children and young adults in which the principal driver is a fusion gene, EWSR1-FLI1. Although the essential role of EWSR1-FLI1 protein in the regulation of oncogenesis, survival, and tumor progression processes has been described in-depth, little is known about the regulation of chimeric fusion-gene expression. Here, we demonstrate that the active nuclear HDAC6 in EWS modulates the acetylation status of specificity protein 1 (SP1), consequently regulating the SP1/P300 activator complex binding to EWSR1 and EWSR1-FLI1 promoters. Selective inhibition of HDAC6 impairs binding of the activator complex SP1/P300, thereby inducing EWSR1-FLI1 downregulation and significantly reducing its oncogenic functions. In addition, sensitivity of EWS cell lines to HDAC6 inhibition is higher than other tumor or non-tumor cell lines. High expression of HDAC6 in primary EWS tumor samples from patients correlates with a poor prognosis in two independent series accounting 279 patients. Notably, a combination treatment of a selective HDAC6 and doxorubicin (a DNA damage agent used as a standard therapy of EWS patients) dramatically inhibits tumor growth in two EWS murine xenograft models. These results could lead to suitable and promising therapeutic alternatives for patients with EWS.
TRAIP modulates the IGFBP3/AKT pathway to enhance the invasion and proliferation of osteosarcoma by promoting KANK1 degradation

Osteosarcoma is one of the most common primary malignancies in bones and is characterized by high metastatic rates. Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) derived from solid tumors can give rise to metastatic lesions, increasing the risk of death in patients with cancer. Here, we used bioinformatics tools to compare the gene expression between CTCs and metastatic lesions in osteosarcoma to identify novel molecular mechanisms underlying osteosarcoma metastasis. We identified TRAIP as a key differentially expressed gene with prognostic significance in osteosarcoma. We demonstrated that TRAIP regulated the proliferation and invasion of osteosarcoma cells. In addition, we found that TRAIP promoted KANK1 polyubiquitination and subsequent degradation, downregulating IGFBP3 and activating the AKT pathway in osteosarcoma cells. These results support the critical role of the TRAIP/KANK1/IGFBP3/AKT signaling axis in osteosarcoma progression and suggest that TRAIP may represent a promising therapeutic target for osteosarcoma.
IFNγ signaling integrity in colorectal cancer immunity and immunotherapy

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The majority of colorectal cancer patients are not responsive to immune checkpoint blockade (ICB). The interferon gamma (IFNγ) signaling pathway drives spontaneous and ICB-induced antitumor immunity. In this review, we summarize recent advances in the epigenetic, genetic, and functional integrity of the IFNγ signaling pathway in the colorectal cancer microenvironment and its immunological relevance in the therapeutic efficacy of and resistance to ICB. Moreover, we discuss how to target IFNγ signaling to inform novel clinical trials to treat patients with colorectal cancer.
SARS-CoV-2-derived fusion inhibitor lipopeptides exhibit highly potent and broad-spectrum activity against divergent human coronaviruses

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 294 (2021) Cite this article. Most members of coronaviruses (CoVs), including four annually circulating human CoVs (HCov-229E, HCoV-OC43, HCoV-NL63, and CoV-HKU1), infect the respiratory tract of mammals and cause mild illness; however, zoonotic CoVs can cross the species barrier from animal reservoirs and lead to epidemics with high morbidity and mortality in humans. Highly pathogenic severe acute respiratory syndrome CoV (SARS-CoV) and Middle East respiratory syndrome CoV (MERS-CoV) emerged in 2002 and 2012, respectively. The current global COVID-19 epidemic was caused by SARS-CoV-2, which is a novel CoV genetically close to SARS-CoV.1 It is extremely urgent to develop therapeutics and prophylactics for combating SARS-CoV-2, and ideally, a drug or vaccine will possess broad-spectrum efficacy against divergent CoVs.
Talaromyces marneffei and nontuberculous mycobacteria co-infection in HIV-negative patients

To describe the clinical features and the risk factors for nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) and Talaromyces marneffei (TM) co-infections in HIV-negative patients. A multicenter retrospective study in 13 hospitals, and a systematic literature review were performed of original articles published in English related to TM/NTM co-infections. HIV-negative patients with TM and NTM co-infections comprised Group 1; TM-only infection Group 2; NTM-only infection Group 3; and healthy volunteers Group 4. Univariate logistic analysis was used to estimate the potential risk factors of TM/NTM co-infections. A total of 22 cases of TM and NTM co-infections were enrolled. Of these, 17 patients (77.3%) had a missed diagnosis of one of the TM or NTM pathogens. The anti-IFN-γ autoantibodies (AIGAs) titer, white blood cell (WBC), neutrophil counts (N), erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), C reactive protein (CRP), globulin, and immunoglobulin G (IgG) levels of Group 1 were higher than those of the other groups, whereas the levels of CD4+T cells was lower than those of other groups. There was a significant negative correlation between the AIGA titers and the number of CD4+T cells (P < 0.05). Factors including the ratio of the actual values to the cut-off values of AIGAs, WBC, N, HGB, CD4+T cells, IgG, IgM, IgA, serum globulin, ESR, and CRP were taken as potential risk factors for TM and NTM co-infection. Most patients with TM and NTM co-infection had a missed diagnosis of one of the TM or NTM pathogens. The levels of AIGAs, WBC, N, ESR, and CRP in TM and NTM co-infections were remarkably higher than in mono-infection. High-titer AIGAs may be a potential risk factor and susceptibility factor for co-infection of TM and NTM in HIV-negative hosts.
Elevated body fat increases amphetamine accumulation in brain: evidence from genetic and diet-induced forms of adiposity

Despite the high prevalence of obesity, little is known about its potential impact on the pharmacokinetics of psychotropic drugs. In the course of investigating the role of the microRNA system on neuronal signaling, we found that mice lacking the translin/trax microRNA-degrading enzyme display an exaggerated locomotor response to amphetamine. As these mice display robust adiposity in the context of normal body weight, we checked whether this phenotype might reflect elevated brain levels of amphetamine. To assess this hypothesis, we compared plasma and brain amphetamine levels of wild type and Tsn KO mice. Furthermore, we checked the effect of diet-induced increases in adiposity on plasma and brain amphetamine levels in wild type mice. Brain amphetamine levels were higher in Tsn KO mice than in wild type littermates and correlated with adiposity. Analysis of the effect of diet-induced increases in adiposity in wild type mice on brain amphetamine levels also demonstrated that brain amphetamine levels correlate with adiposity. Increased adiposity displayed by Tsn KO mice or by wild type mice fed a high-fat diet correlates with elevated brain amphetamine levels. As amphetamine and its analogues are widely used to treat attention deficit disorder, which is associated with obesity, further studies are warranted to assess the impact of adiposity on amphetamine levels in these patients.
NKG2D-CAR-transduced natural killer cells efficiently target multiple myeloma

CAR-T-cell therapy against MM currently shows promising results, but usually with serious toxicities. CAR-NK cells may exert less toxicity when redirected against resistant myeloma cells. CARs can be designed through the use of receptors, such as NKG2D, which recognizes a wide range of ligands to provide broad target specificity. Here, we test this approach by analyzing the antitumor activity of activated and expanded NK cells (NKAE) and CD45RA− T cells from MM patients that were engineered to express an NKG2D-based CAR. NKAE cells were cultured with irradiated Clone9.mbIL21 cells. Then, cells were transduced with an NKG2D-4-1BB-CD3z-CAR. CAR-NKAE cells exhibited no evidence of genetic abnormalities. Although memory T cells were more stably transduced, CAR-NKAE cells exhibited greater in vitro cytotoxicity against MM cells, while showing minimal activity against healthy cells. In vivo, CAR-NKAE cells mediated highly efficient abrogation of MM growth, and 25% of the treated mice remained disease free. Overall, these results demonstrate that it is feasible to modify autologous NKAE cells from MM patients to safely express a NKG2D-CAR. Additionally, autologous CAR-NKAE cells display enhanced antimyeloma activity demonstrating that they could be an effective strategy against MM supporting the development of NKG2D-CAR-NK-cell therapy for MM.
Pupillary light reflex can be inhibited by multisensory signals

Multisensory integration has been recently shown to produce a larger pupil size than unisensory constituents. Superior colliculus (SC), an important laminar nucleus in the midbrain, not only engages in spatial attention and saccadic eye movements, neurons in whose intermediate layer can also modulate pupil size. Given neurons in the deeper layers of SC are able to integrate multimodal signals, it is thus assumed that the multimodal inputs, relative to unimodal stimuli, may modulate pupil size as well.
Evaluation of the association between periodontitis and risk of Parkinson’s disease: a nationwide retrospective cohort study

The objective of this study was to examine the association between periodontitis and risk of incident Parkinson’s disease using large-scale cohort data on the entire population of South Korea. Health checkup data from 6,856,180 participants aged 40 and older were provided by the National Health Insurance Service of South Korea between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2009, and the data were followed until December 31, 2017. The hazard ratio (HR) of Parkinson’s disease and 95% confidence interval (CI) were estimated using a Cox proportional hazards model adjusted for potential confounders. The incidence probability of Parkinson’s disease was positively correlated with the presence of periodontitis. The HR of Parkinson’s disease for the participants without the need of further dentist visits was 0.96 (95% CI 0.921–1.002); the HR of Parkinson’s disease increased to 1.142 (95% CI 1.094–1.193) for the individuals who needed further dentist visits. Compared to individuals without periodontitis and without metabolic syndrome, the HR of incident Parkinson’s disease gradually increased for individuals with periodontitis, with metabolic syndrome, and with both periodontitis and metabolic syndrome. People with periodontitis and metabolic syndrome had the highest HR of incident Parkinson’s disease, at 1.167 (95% CI 1.118–1.219). In conclusion, a weak association between periodontitis and Parkinson’s disease was suggested after adjusting for confounding factors from the population-based large-scale cohort of the entire South Korean population.
Novel somatic variants involved in biochemical activity of pure growth hormone-secreting pituitary adenoma without GNAS variant

We aimed to identify somatic genetic alterations in pure growth hormone (GH)-secreting pituitary adenomas without GNAS variants. Patients with GH-secreting pituitary adenoma who underwent transsphenoidal adenomectomy at Severance Hospital, Yonsei University College of Medicine were recruited. Somatic genetic alterations were profiled by whole-exome sequencing (WES) and targeted resequencing. WES was performed using DNA from nine GH-secreting pituitary tumors and corresponding blood samples. Absence of GNAS variant was confirmed by Sanger sequencing. For targeted resequencing of 140 fixed tissues, 48 WES-derived candidate genes and 7 GH-secreting pituitary adenoma-associated genes were included. Forty-eight genes with 59 somatic variants were identified by WES. In targeted resequencing, variants in 26 recurrent genes, including MAST4, PRIM2, TNN, STARD9, DNAH11, DOCK4, GPR98, BCHE, DARS, CUBN, NGDN, PLXND1, UNC5B, and COL22A1, were identified, but variants in previously reported genes were not detected. BCHE, DARS, NGDN, and UNC5B variants were associated with increased GH-secreting pituitary tumor biochemical activity, which was confirmed in vitro. Although recurrent point variants were rare, several somatic variants were identified in sporadic pure GH-secreting pituitary adenomas. Several somatic variants may affect pathways involved in the tumorigenesis and biochemical activities of GH-secreting pituitary adenomas.
An epigenetic and transcriptomic signature of immune tolerance in human monocytes through multi-omics integration

Genome Medicine volume 13, Article number: 131 (2021) Cite this article. The plasticity of monocytes enables them to exert multiple roles during an immune response, including promoting immune tolerance. How monocytes alter their functions to convey immune tolerance in the context of lower respiratory tract infections in humans is not well understood. Here, we sought to identify epigenetic and transcriptomic features of cytokine production capacity in circulating monocytes during community-acquired pneumonia (CAP).

