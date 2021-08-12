Cancel
Saranac Lake, NY

Adirondack Health requires COVID tests for patients

 5 days ago

SARANAC LAKE — Adirondack Health will again require COVID-19 tests, regardless of vaccination status, for all inpatients and those undergoing elective surgical procedures. The nonprofit health network, which operates Saranac Lake’s Adirondack Medical Center, Lake Placid’s Health and Medical Fitness Center and a nursing home in Tupper Lake, announced the change on Aug. 5, aligning its policies with guidance from the state Department of Health.

