KEENE — Matt Dunne met his wife Elizabeth Coccia while they were students at SUNY Potsdam, and they spent much of their time in the late 1970s and early 1980s hiking and camping in the Adirondack High Peaks region. Now, after more than 30 years working as college professors in Texas, they’ve returned to Keene to do more than spend time on the trails. They’re creating a new life here.