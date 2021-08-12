5 test positive for COVID-19 at Elderwood of Uihlein

LAKE PLACID — Three staff members and two residents of Lake Placid’s Elderwood of Uihlein nursing home had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, Aug. 10. All five of those people are now recovering, a spokesman for Elderwood confirmed Tuesday. The nursing home is temporarily closed to indoor, in-person visitors. This appears to be in line with the state Department of Health’s guidance for nursing homes where there’s a high risk of COVID-19 transmission.