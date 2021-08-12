MARTHA SEZ: ‘The back-to-school season daunts me’

My words today are directed primarily to those of you who have a relationship with Jesus, although I hope they might encourage others to seek such a relationship. I hear people talking about all these things that are going on, saying they make no sense at all. Today they tell you one thing, tomorrow they tell you the opposite. It’s this-and-that and back-and forth everywhere. For my Christian brethren who understand who is actually running this world things make perfect sense. That old serpent, Satan, knows his time is running out and he is trying everything he can think of to thwart God’s plans. He knows that many Christians are easily swayed and can be pulled off course if they think their leadership is working for them.