MARTHA SEZ: ‘The back-to-school season daunts me’
Once August hits, the rest of the summer goes fast, like ketchup out of a bottle at a barbecue. Just when you are getting used to it being summer, and snow and ice are like something out of the distant past–the last Ice Age, say–the days of August rush past, falling all over each other in their haste to get going, and before you know it all anyone is talking about is back to school and drain the pool. This is the time of year I want to brake hard and hold on to what’s left of summer.www.lakeplacidnews.com
